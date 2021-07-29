An Horry County councilman launched a campaign to change the way county council members are elected, but he faces a steep challenge to make his wish a reality.
Frustrated by his peers’ recent support for a controversial rezoning in his district, North Strand councilman Harold Worley said he wants all council members to be elected countywide. He maintains this would make them more accountable to voters outside the communities they call home.
“We would be more responsive to people in other districts if they had an opportunity to vote for us or against us,” Worley said. “It puts the power back in the hands of the voters.”
Under Worley’s proposal, the county would still be divided into 11 districts represented by council members who live in those communities. But rather than answering to the voters of a specific district, each council member's political future would be in the hands of the county’s more than 262,000 registered voters.
That means Conway voters would get a say in Carolina Forest’s representation and North Myrtle Beach voters could help decide Garden City’s next council member. The council chair would still be elected countywide and could come from any district.
“Instead of voters picking one council member, they’re going to choose 11, and the chairman [would be] 12,” Worley said.
The process would be different from the at-large elections in the cities of Conway and Myrtle Beach, where council members can come from any neighborhood and each one represents the entire city, not just a specific district.
In fact, no large county in South Carolina utilizes an election process like the one Worley has proposed. Only Hampton and Jasper counties elect their council members at-large, and those are smaller, rural communities.
“It would be an interesting thing to do in such a large county, a populous county,” said Tim Winslow, executive director of the S.C. Association of Counties. “In a Hampton … you can almost understand it.”
For perspective, consider that Horry County has more than 12 times as many residents as Hampton does, according to U.S. Census data.
Under state law, the county could change its electoral process via a referendum, but getting to that point isn’t easy.
County council or the General Assembly could place the measure on the ballot, but multiple local leaders have panned the idea. Even Worley acknowledged that he won’t get enough support on council to move the measure forward that way.
So his plan is to circumvent the council by collecting the signatures of 10% of the county’s registered voters on a petition for the referendum. That means Worley would need more than 26,000 signatures.
Even then, that would only get him to the point where he could ask the voters for their support. Then he would have to win at the polls.
Yet Worley said he’s willing to pony up the money to hire a consultant to run the campaign.
“I feel that strongly about it,” he said.
Worley envisions enlisting coordinators for each of the county’s 11 council districts to help manage the local efforts.
“We’re going to run it just like a real campaign,” he said. “Any donations are going to be disclosed.”
Ideally, he would like to see the question on the 2022 ballot. He maintains a successful referendum would help balance power in a system that he sees as favoring the development industry.
“Everybody gets to vote for [a candidate] based on what? His performance,” Worley said. “Either you’re for the people or you’re for the developers, special interests. And you can’t hide. Because the voters are going to have the opportunity to judge you.”
Yet many of Worley’s peers on council don’t support his idea. They see this type of system as one that favors the county’s population centers and harms residents in poorer districts by forcing candidates to mount expensive countywide campaigns. They also question the need for electing an at-large chairman.
“Poorer districts and the more rural districts are not going to be able to compete with the more wealthy districts near the coast,” said councilman Dennis DiSabato, who lives in Carolina Forest. “You’d end up having a county council comprised of [candidates elected by people] that live up and down the coast and there’d be very little representation for the rural parts of the community. You’d have to completely change our form of government to do that. I don’t foresee that being something that will happen.”
Socastee councilman Cam Crawford agreed, adding that the state’s fourth largest county by population wouldn’t be served well under such a system.
“Our interests are so diverse,” he said. “I would think that you would need single-member districts to represent each of those different districts. … Fundamentally I think it’s flawed.”
Crawford fears Worley’s proposal would harm majority-minority communities by allowing residents from outside their area to choose their representation. And then there’s the cost of campaigning across all of Horry, which is larger than the state of Rhode Island.
“Really, it’s a plan that lends itself to the elite,” he said.
Crawford also questioned why the council wouldn’t just do away with the districts entirely.
“Why should it matter?” he asked. “If I’m subjected to the whims of everybody in the whole county, why would it matter? But see, it does matter. … Single-member districts are there for a reason: so people can concentrate on one area and try to represent that area.”
Some council members initially wondered whether Worley’s proposal was even a legal option under state law, but Winslow with the Association of Counties said the statute appears to allow it.
“I certainly can see where you can certainly do exactly what is being suggested,” he said.
Winslow said it’s not unheard of for South Carolina counties to change their form of government, but that normally involves switching from, say, a council-supervisor form to council-administrator; the issue is the management of the county, not the way the council is elected.
“I’ve never seen it done that I can think of,” he said of Worley's proposal.
Chip Brown, a political scientist who retired from teaching at Coastal Carolina University, has advocated for electing local officials at-large for decades.
A former Conway city councilman, Brown contends that at-large officeholders are forced to consider matters beyond their own neighborhoods.
“It then requires everybody on the council who wants to get reelected to take a much broader, less parochial stance on issues because they have to include everybody’s wishes in their decision making or in their calculations,” he said. “Now all they have to do is get a small fraction of the voters in [their] district to get elected. … If you look at the number of people who voted for each council member, it’s a very small group of people. And so what’s really happening is a small group of people controlling a larger group of people. … It’s a horrible way to run a government.”
He agrees with Worley that citizens should be able to vote for every council member who has a say in the taxation and policy matters that affect them, not just the chair and one council member. Under the current system, he said, voters have no recourse for the decision of a majority that doesn't include their representative.
But there are state and federal office holders serving in single-member districts. Why shouldn’t local government have those, too?
Brown noted that while U.S. House members represent large, multi-county districts, U.S. senators run must run statewide. He maintains that single-member districts favor the office holder, not the voters.
“They don’t have to represent the whole county in order to get elected,” he said. “That’s selfish. That’s not the way things should be. Their perspective should be broader. They should welcome that broad perspective. And if they don’t want to campaign countywide, then they don’t run for office.”
Despite facing an uphill challenge, Worley remains undeterred.
He pointed out that one of the factors driving his decision is the council’s approval of a rezoning that allows for up to a 12-story high-rise to be built in Little River between U.S. 17 and Coquina Harbor.
The final vote came this month against the objections of Worley and neighbors in the community.
“They voted on an issue in my district when my people don’t have an opportunity to vote them up or down,” Worley said, later adding that “we’ve got to get rid of the good ol’ boy deal.”
Although changing the electoral process would impact Worley's post as well, the councilman said he isn’t concerned about facing a political challenge.
“Let them vote for my opponent,” he said. “But most of the people up here that know me, they know how I’m going to vote before I get to Conway.”
