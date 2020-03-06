If you want to know if you should sign up your child for WinShape Camp, just ask Madison Vines.
The bubbly 9-year-old can’t stop smiling when she talks about the many “super cool” things she loves about the summer camp dreamed up by Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy and established in 1985.
Registration for kids K-8th grade opened this week for the Conway area WinShape Camp, which runs Aug. 3-7 at The Launchpad, located at 2469 East U.S. 501.
The first 100 campers to register during the kick off week, which runs through March 8, receive a $50 discount by using the code KOW2020.
Madison, daughter of Rick and Stacey Vines, begins her many camp accolades with a story that includes cupcakes, a mountain of marshmallows, and a camp leader dressed in a doughnut suit.
She lists cooking, gymnastics, seeing her friends, saying pledges, praying, and listening to worship songs as among her favorite camp activities.
“What’s not to love about WinShape?” she asked. “It was just amazing. The best thing ever. The people there are amazingly cool.”
Madison attended WinShape for the first time in 2019 at The Launchpad, where she is part of a homeschool co-op that is putting on “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” in May. Madison will play the character of Sebastian.
Along with cooking and gymnastics, WinShape Camp also includes learning about basketball, painting, archery, dance, and much more.
Campers have an allotted time for worship as well as opportunities to eat more chicken at the Chick-fil-A sponsored camp.
This is the second summer WinShape has been held at The Launchpad, which is home to camp host Ekklesia Christian Church.
Krysta Gannett, Ekklesia’s children’s ministry director, is as excited about WinShape as Madison.
“The way I like to describe it is VBS on steroids,” Gannett said.
The camp, touted as the best week ever of big time, over-the-top moments, runs Monday through Friday and is high-energy from the moment campers arrive.
“It really is an experience. Everyone leaves exhausted, but exhilarated,” Gannett said. “The kids are worn out by the end of the day for sure.”
The mission of Ekklesia is to reach the lost as well as build community. Gannett said Chick-fil-A’s WinShape Camp fits perfectly with those goals.
She recalls three unchurched children who attended the camp last summer who enjoyed the experience so much that their parents came to church afterward.
“The impact of this camp goes much farther than a day camp. It is deeper than that,” she said.
“It could change someone’s eternity.”
Ekklesia became interested in bringing the summer camp to The Launchpad because it is a good match with its purpose for the building, which is to be a faith-based community hub.
Along with being home to Ekklesia Christian Church, the building also houses an afterschool program, a homeschool co-op, provides meeting space for Horry County foster families, and more.
“It fit the DNA of what we want to accomplish here,” said Tina Wilson, Ekklesia ministry assistant.
Last year, the local restaurant sponsoring the camp was the Carolina Forest Chick-fil-A. The new year brings in a second sponsor, Chick-fil-A of Conway.
Ekklesia staffers are counting on this doubled-up sponsorship to reach even more children in the community than its impressive 183 campers of this past year.
The family of Paul Alverson, Chick-fil-A of Conway’s owner and operator, has been involved in the WinShape Camp held at the Murrells Inlet Chick-fil-A for several years.
Each time his kids have attended the camp, they have enjoyed it and learned a lot.
Alverson is excited to be involved in the camp and hopes to help expand its reach.
“The potential impact it has on kids is too good to pass up,” he said. “It’s for everybody, whether they go to church or not.”
The folks at Ekklesia are eager for kids from all over the area to attend the camp, even those who may need assistance with the $219 camp cost.
The hope is to raise funds for scholarships to help defer some of the cost for campers who are unable to pay the full fee.
“The campers experience God in a mighty way,” said Gannett, who has a heart for all kids to know Jesus. “I would hate for any child to miss that.”
Paige Raiszman agrees.
Raiszman is the directer of the Reach program, a nonprofit organization that benefits the underserved youth in the community and meets weekly at The Launchpad.
A lofty goal of Ekklesia is to provide scholarships to WinShape Camp for all of the youth served by Reach.
“It may be the only time they get to come out of their neighborhoods this summer,” Raiszman said. “It’s just the most fun week ever and we want them to be involved.”
The local partnership of the two Chick-fil-A locations will help promote awareness of the camp as well as offer fundraising opportunities through Spirit Nights.
To sign up for WinShape, go to camps.winshape.org/.orgday-camps/1051.
