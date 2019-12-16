Communities in coastal South Carolina will soon benefit from innovative land protections implemented by the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge (WNWR) and its partners.
Modification to the refuge’s boundary, made in collaboration with local landowners, will ensure sensitive lands are protected and able to absorb floodwaters, which are intensifying with increasingly severe storms and hurricanes.
“Most of the refuge is wetlands…and a lot still has downed trees. We’ve been cleaning up for a long time,” said WNWR manager Craig Sasser.
“But the wetlands did what they were supposed to do. They held water, filtered it and they saved Georgetown in Hurricane Florence.”
The WNWR is the first refuge in the country to use minor boundary modification as an effective approach for conservation and climate resilience.
The changes to the refuge add 6,638 acres of land that have been identified through scientific modeling as key areas to promote coastal resilience and increase wildlife and recreation management opportunities.
Meanwhile, the modification removes 6,849 acres of land from the refuge’s current boundary that have not been acquired and no longer offer wildlife habitat or are unavailable for acquisition.
Sasser and a team of service staff and key partners developed the proposal to allow the refuge to modify rather than expand its boundary.
Sasser said the idea for this started out many years ago.
“We were trying to do an actual expansion of the refuge,” Sasser said.
“They were starting to use some newly-available sciences to look at saltwater intrusion and change of habitat potential…where we’d want to go in the future to protect certain areas.”
During their time working on a possible expansion, they learned about a new tool and collaborative process called Landscape Conservation Design, which incorporates the available sciences out there to help develop models, he said.
Through this process, Sasser worked with American Rivers, The Nature Conservancy and The Friends of Coastal South Carolina to look into every possible option for acquiring critical habitat without expanding the refuge boundary.
“We could have never accomplished this monumental effort without the support and collaboration of so many partners,” Sasser said.
“[This effort] turned into a faster and more productive effort to change our boundary rather than trying to expand,” Sasser said.
“All of that work was a perfect fit for this boundary modification. We had a lot of support…all that was very positive.”
Sasser said that one part of the boundary modification extends from the parcel recently obtained next to U.S. 501 Business, down the Waccamaw River to Cox Ferry, an area he said WNWR refers to as the Blackwater Recreation Area.
“It [the boundary modification] filled in the gaps,” Sasser said. “It continues the lineage [from the parcel down to Cox Ferry].”
They hope to eventually put a canoe and kayak launch on their parcel by U.S. 501 Business.
He said that the city, county, Ducks Unlimited and FEMA are looking to take back the floodplain in that area, and find ways for the public to use the areas for recreation that would also serve as areas to help with flood resilience.
The two other major boundary changes happened at Carver’s Bay and a few surrounding tracts in that area, Sasser said, and also on the lower end at Hasty Point Plantation off of U.S. 701 South in Plantersville.
The refuge has been managing wetlands there awhile already, Sasser said.
The areas acquired in the boundary modification are better, he said, because the modification took out some areas that had commercial or residential use changes, weren’t available or had lost habitat values.
He mentioned one area with a high habitat value lost in the modification was the Woodbury Wildlife Management area between the Big Pee Dee and Little Pee Dee rivers.
Out of the 25,000 acres in the management area, the refuge only had 3,500 of them, but Sasser said Woodbury is doing a great job managing it.
After those 10 years of arduously being planned, the pilot boundary modification program was approved to move forward.
An additional year was spent developing an environmental assessment and land protection plan.
The hard work of Sasser and his refuge partners paid off this fall when the boundary modification was approved by U.S. Fish and Wildlife regional director Leopoldo Miranda.
Sasser said he hopes this will help them stay in front of climate change.
“We applaud the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge for its leadership,” said Gerrit Jobsis with American Rivers. “Communities will benefit from the refuge’s vision as protected lands continue to ensure clean drinking water, safeguards against flood damage and public access to some of the Lowcountry’s most treasured landscapes.”
