As the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism discussed turning Waties Island into a state park in 2019, it prepared to take advantage of a federal funding source that could have accomplished a long-term infrastructure goal for Horry County as well.

A Waties Island information summary document sent between PRT Director of the State Park Service Paul McCormack and PRT Director Duane Parrish in October of 2019 shows the state was interested in turning parts of the island and the mainland behind into a state park, with campsites and perhaps cabins on the high ground of Little River Neck.

The proposal called for protecting the island itself, with a bathhouse as the only structure on the delicate ecosystem, and controlled access over the causeway with a day-use parking area on the mainland and shuttle service to the beach.

The state would partner with Coastal Carolina University to develop a research/interpretive facility and barracks for staff, interns and researchers, according to the summary.

The document and emails obtained by MyHorryNews show PRT leadership envisioning the federal Department of Transportation as the funding source to pay 90% of the estimated $100 million purchase price for the land in question, most of which belongs to Virginia-based Riverstone Properties, the largest landowner on the island. The state of South Carolina would have put in 10% of the purchase price, according to the summary.

“Federal DOT will use purchase of property to settle litigation with commitment it becomes public lands,” the document states.

The document was prepared well before the Coastal Education Foundation filed a lawsuit against Oliva Boyce-Abel disputing her ownership of accreted property on the northern end of the island. That lawsuit came a week before Boyce-Abel was set to close on a deal to eventually put her property in the hands of the Department of Natural Resources for a heritage preserve site, which is the highest level of protection public lands can have in the state of South Carolina.