As the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism discussed turning Waties Island into a state park in 2019, it prepared to take advantage of a federal funding source that could have accomplished a long-term infrastructure goal for Horry County as well.
A Waties Island information summary document sent between PRT Director of the State Park Service Paul McCormack and PRT Director Duane Parrish in October of 2019 shows the state was interested in turning parts of the island and the mainland behind into a state park, with campsites and perhaps cabins on the high ground of Little River Neck.
The proposal called for protecting the island itself, with a bathhouse as the only structure on the delicate ecosystem, and controlled access over the causeway with a day-use parking area on the mainland and shuttle service to the beach.
The state would partner with Coastal Carolina University to develop a research/interpretive facility and barracks for staff, interns and researchers, according to the summary.
The document and emails obtained by MyHorryNews show PRT leadership envisioning the federal Department of Transportation as the funding source to pay 90% of the estimated $100 million purchase price for the land in question, most of which belongs to Virginia-based Riverstone Properties, the largest landowner on the island. The state of South Carolina would have put in 10% of the purchase price, according to the summary.
“Federal DOT will use purchase of property to settle litigation with commitment it becomes public lands,” the document states.
The document was prepared well before the Coastal Education Foundation filed a lawsuit against Oliva Boyce-Abel disputing her ownership of accreted property on the northern end of the island. That lawsuit came a week before Boyce-Abel was set to close on a deal to eventually put her property in the hands of the Department of Natural Resources for a heritage preserve site, which is the highest level of protection public lands can have in the state of South Carolina.
So what litigation could be settled by the federal Department of Transportation purchase of Waties Island? That's a subject of debate.
“There’s been talk of using Waties Island as additional mitigation for I-73 wetlands, but I don’t know exactly where all that stands,” said U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach. “If the DOT’s going to do it, I don’t think it would be through grants, I think it would be for mitigation for highway construction.”
S.C. PRT spokeswoman Samantha Queen confirmed the parks department believed the wetlands would serve as I-73 mitigation, and said “the notes were summarizing a few conversations between interested parties at the time. We were aware of conversations about the Federal DOT potentially purchasing the property to be used as additional wetlands, but we were never the drivers of that effort.”
Although Parrish and McCormack in emails have frequently discussed the possibility of turning the island into a state park, Queen said the agency isn’t actively trying to acquire property for a state park on the island and has no current plans to turn the island into a state park.
“SCPRT has never been the main driver of pursuits to acquire Waties Island, we are just one of the various state entities interested in the possibility of working together to acquire it to protect its ecological and historical significance,” Queen added. “The emails you are referencing describe what various entities were discussing at the time as a potential funding source, but they were not plans we were leading. Turning the island into a state park is one option to protect it for generations to come, but it isn’t the only option. We remain interested in this project, but consider ourselves supporting players in an effort that currently has no firm plans.”
I-73 is a proposed interstate that would connect the Grand Strand with I-95. Local leaders have spent decades trying to build the road. Last month, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, requested $15 million for right-of-way acquisitions needed to accommodate the project.
A joint 2017 assessment by the state and federal departments of transportation found that I-73 would impact 293 acres of wetlands and 4,571 linear feet of streams. The permit for construction was issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“If you destroy wetlands, then by law, you have to offset that by mitigating that destruction of the wetlands,” Rice said. “And so we went through an exhaustive process of negotiating with the Corps over what would be acceptable remediation for that. And the result of that was we spent $20 million for mitigation in the form of buying Gunter’s Island.”
According to the Army Corps, purchasing the 6,258-acre island protects 4,618 acres of wetlands and 89,836 linear feet of stream, including 11 miles of river frontage along the Little Pee Dee River.
“The environmental groups sued, saying the permit was wrongfully issued,” Rice said. “They wanted more mitigation than what we provided. I think there’s been talk in those groups of adding Waties Island to what we’ve already done at Gunter’s Island. The permit was based upon us providing adequate mitigation. The Corps believed at the time they issued the permit that we had already provided adequate mitigation.”
The Southern Environmental Law Center in 2017 filed a lawsuit on behalf of the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League against the state and federal departments of transportation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Environmental Protection Agency and others, arguing the environmental assessment was improperly done, and that the permit was issued without adequate consideration of more environmentally-friendly and practical alternatives to I-73.
Both the SELC and the Coastal Conservation League denied they had considered settling the lawsuit in exchange for more wetlands mitigation.
"No one has approached us with any formal offer to settle the lawsuit that would address out concerns about I-73. We certainly never had a settlement discussion with DOT about this," said SELC attorney Catherine Wannamaker.
Rice, who serves at the federal level, wouldn't elaborate on the origins of the state-level plan.
“The Coastal Conservation League is opposed to the construction of Interstate 73,” said CCL spokeswoman Diane Knich in a statement. “We support upgrades to existing highways, which are far less expensive, rather than cutting through family farms and hundreds of acres of pristine wetlands to create a new unnecessary interstate. The federal government has blindly dismissed cheaper options that would improve access to the Grand Strand and have less impact on our communities and environment.
“We have not discussed settling our lawsuit for the purchase of additional land in the past, and we’re not discussing that now. Our opposition to a new unnecessary road remains strong. The stakes are simply too high.”
Rice, however, defended the interstate, adding that "the completion of that project would lift more people and provide more opportunities for people in this district than any other project we could do."
Riverstone Properties did not respond to to request for comment.
Queen, with SCPRT, said in an email that using DOT funding for the island was just hypothetical, "since I-73 has been in discussions for quite some time, and DOT would likely need to do wetlands mitigation for the project. We don’t know if DOT was ever approached by anyone with this idea (we never approached them). We never entered negotiations to purchase property at Waites, and we never knew what a purchase price would be, so we never lined up any official funding sources, or made any efforts to do so."
Queen said she also didn't know who came up with the idea to use DOT funds to pay for most of the estimated $100 million in land purchases as laid out in the email documents.
In the House of Representatives, Rice is advocating for as much funding as possible for roads and bridges in an infrastructure bill that Rice believes could pass by the end of this year. The most recent estimate for the price of the interstate between I-95 and S.C. 22 near Aynor is just over $1 billion, he added.
“We’ve tried to move away from the White House’s initial proposal of trying to call social services and entitlement ‘infrastructure,’ and back to more traditional definitions of infrastructure, that being roads and bridges,” Rice said. “We’ve made a lot progress in that regard. I feel comfortable we will get the infrastructure package before the end of the year.”
If the money is allocated, projects would have to compete for federal funding, with some local funding contributions as well. When Myrtle Beach and Horry County officials settled a lawsuit over the county's hospitality fee in April, part of that agreement said local cities and the county would work together on funding local road projects. I-73 could be one of those.
“I’ve already met with the governor and other state leaders to talk about potential state funding,” Rice said. “I know that there is this accommodations money that’s been out there and subject to dispute, and hopefully we can impose upon the local leaders to allocate some of that as well. The infrastructure package is not going to be earmarked, in other words, it’s not going to be set aside for particular projects. There will be funds set aside that projects can compete for, and that’s how I envision I-73 getting funded.”
