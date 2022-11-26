Communities across the Grand Strand are holding Christmas parades to celebrate the holiday season.
Here's a snapshot of when and where you can watch them:
CONWAY
Conway’s Christmas Parade takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on Main Street. The parade starts on 16th Avenue before turning onto Main Street where it continues until turning onto 3rd Avenue. The parade then moves to Laurel Street before turning onto 4th Avenue where it ends at 4th Avenue and Powell Street. For more details, visit conwayalive.com/events/conway_chamberrsquos_christmas_parade/2022-12.
LITTLE RIVER
The 38th annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta is Saturday, Nov. 26 at 5 p.m., beginning at the Little River Inlet. Spectators have several viewing spots up and down the Intracoastal Waterway as a parade of boats decked out with Christmas decorations travels up the waterway, ending at Dock Holiday’s Marina around 7 p.m.
LORIS
The Loris Christmas tree lighting begins at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 in Downtown Loris. The parade follows at 7 p.m. For more details, visit lorischamber.com/events.
MURRELLS INLET
The Murrells Inlet Christmas parade is from 3-5 p.m. on Dec. 4. The parade starts on Wilcox Avenue and continues along U.S. 17 Business before ending at the Wachesaw Road intersection. For more details, visit murrellsinletsc.com/events.
MYRTLE BEACH
Broadway at the Beach's "A Very Broadway Christmas Parade" is set for 11 a.m. on Dec. 3. The parade starts near Dave & Buster's, then flows through Broadway's interior road near the fire lane and sidewalk. It ends at WonderWorks. For more details, visit broadwayatthebeach.com/page/a-very-broadway-christmas-parade.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH
Looking for a parade after dark? The North Myrtle Beach Christmas Parade takes place on Dec. 3 at 5:30 p.m. Gather around Main Street with family and friends to enjoy the lighted floats representing groups from all across the area. The parade begins at 2nd Avenue North and proceeds to south to Main Street. After turning right onto Main Street, the parade heads to Ye Olde Kings Highway before turning right and concluding.
Barefoot Landing holds its holiday golf cart parade on Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.
SURFSIDE BEACH
The Christmas spirit arrives in Surfside on Saturday, Dec. 10. The parade begins at 2 p.m. The parade route is Ocean Boulevard South from Melody Lane to Surfside Drive to Poplar Drive. There are typically over 100 entries in the yearly holiday parade, including floats and marching bands. For more details, visit surfsidebeach.org. A separate golf cart parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Dec. 17 on Ocean Boulevard.
