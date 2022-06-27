A group of F-16 fighter jets and C-17 cargo planes will fly along the South Carolina coast as part of the 13th annual Salute From the Shore on the Fourth of July.

The annual flyover along the coast is thanks to the nonprofit Salute From the Shore, which was founded for the purpose of honoring the armed forced on Independence Day.

This year, the F-16s are coming from McEntire Joint National Guard Base and the C-17s are from Joint Base Charleston.

The flyover will begin around 1 p.m. at the North Carolina/South Carolina border and end in the Bluffton area.

Here’s when you can see them from each South Carolina beach along the Grand Strand.

Cherry Grove

F-16s - 1 p.m.

C-17s - 1:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach

F-16s - 1:03 p.m.

C-17s - 1:06 p.m.

Pawleys Island

F-16s - 1:06 p.m.

C-17s - 1:14 p.m.

Salute From the Shore is currently accepting sponsorships for the cost of flying the planes along the South Carolina coast. The nonprofit asks that those who are interested reach out to them at salute@salutefromtheshore.org.