Ever since Olivia Boyce-Abel was a girl, she wanted the undeveloped Waties Island to remain free from human interference, and preserved for the benefit of South Carolinians.
“There’s never been a question in my mind since I was little that this land was to be preserved, and in our mother’s mind as well,” Boyce-Abel said. “There aren’t many natural resources left like this. There’s so few of them. Being in nature, I think basically assists people in being closer to God.”
She’s one step closer to her goal. Last week, she settled a lawsuit over the ownership of 108 acres of accreted land on the 2.5-mile island near North Myrtle Beach.
Boyce-Abel owns more than 255 acres of land on the northern end of Waties Island and had always claimed title to the accreted property.
But in December 2020, when she was weeks away from closing on a deal to sell her land to the non-profit Open Space Institute in a bid to preserve it, the Coastal Educational Foundation filed a complaint disputing her ownership of the accreted land and claiming it for themselves.
A year-and-a-half later, with the lawsuit settled, Boyce-Abel has retained the title.
“CEF is no longer contesting that the accreted land is mine,” Boyce-Abel said. “They agreed to drop the lawsuit. I’m now relieved and excited for the future of the land, and what it means for preservation of the land for the people of South Carolina.”
A motion is now before a judge to dismiss the suit, said South Carolina Environmental Law Project Executive Director Amy Armstrong, who represented Boyce-Abel during the litigation.
Armstrong said SCELP founder Jimmy Chandler had a long relationship with Boyce-Abel’s family since she and her siblings divided Waties Island among themselves in the 1990s after their mother died. When the Coastal Educational Foundation filed the lawsuit, SCELP saw the opportunity to help Boyce-Abel preserve her part of the island.
“You can’t transfer land if there’s litigation because the lawsuit represented a cloud on the title,” Armstrong said. “That was standing in the way of Olivia being able to move forward with the vision of a permanent conservation outcome for her property.”
The Open Space Institute is now about a month or a month-and-a-half away from finally closing on the property, said OSI Senior Vice President Nate Berry. They plan to hold on to the land until the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources can purchase it for a heritage trust preserve, which is the highest level of protection provided for property in South Carolina. The deal with Boyce-Abel has been a long time coming.
“It’s been over two years since we’ve started conversations,” Berry said. “I think we were maybe in contract 19 months ago. This litigation has just held everything up.”
DNR staff had planned on submitting the property to DNR’s heritage trust advisory board before the lawsuit held up their plans. If the heritage trust advisory board approves the property for the program, DNR’s full board and the state’s joint bond review committee would also have to sign off. DNR spokesman Greg Lucas said DNR won’t comment on land acquisitions until they’re final.
“They haven’t set it up as a project yet because of this litigation and the uncertainty around it,” Berry said. “I expect they would seek approval to acquire it, hopefully very soon.”
The Coastal Educational Foundation already owns more than 1,100 acres on the southern end of Waties Island that Coastal Carolina University students use for research. The foundation received the land in 1995 when Boyce-Abel and her three siblings donated the land in the memory of their mother, Anne Tilghman Boyce. Their Aunt, Kitty Lou Tilghman, also donated $500,000 to the foundation.
Boyce-Abel said she’s still unsure why the foundation filed a lawsuit against one of its own donors and temporarily blocked the conservation of a large chunk of undeveloped land. The attorney for the foundation did not respond to request for comment.
“I was never worried about the deal falling though because OSI has stayed steadfast throughout it all,” Boyce-Abel said. “My concern was the lawsuit was jeopardizing conservation for the whole property by the delay that it was creating. It’s my hope that my creating this conservation sale would create a positive domino for other properties to go in that direction, the direction of conservation.”
Berry said OSI was thrilled to protect one of the last remaining undeveloped and unprotected barrier islands in the Southeast.
“You can count on just a few fingers the number of opportunities in South Carolina to protect 260 acres and almost a mile of ocean front,” Berry said. “The beach is either already protected or mostly developed, so this is an incredibly rare opportunity to protect a real gem of a property. You wonder where you are when you’re out there.”
Armstrong said because the island is surrounded on all sides by development, it represents an important refuge for wildlife where they can forage and rest away from humans. But the animal’s wilderness respite was never guaranteed while it remained in private hands.
“If it’s in private ownership the threat of development is looming until there’s some sort of permanent level of protection for that property,” Armstrong said. “It’s habitat that doesn’t exist anywhere around the area. It’s unique and sensitive and fragile habitat.”
There are 58 natural heritage preserves in South Carolina, including three entirely within Horry County. The natural heritage preserve designation sought by Boyce-Abel would permanently protect the designated land from development.
“I can’t imagine doing anything other than preserving the island,” Boyce-Abel said. “I can’t imagine any other outcome. And it’s not just for the people, it’s for all of God’s creatures as our mother used to say. I saw a migration of dragonflies that completely amazed me, it went on for hours. I’ve seen migrations of hawks go on for hours as well. There aren’t many places like this left and it’s incumbent on all of us to preserve what we can so our children have the opportunity to experience such a wonder.”
