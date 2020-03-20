Not everyone plays golf, but anyone can play corn hole.
So, everyone can participate in the W.A.L.B.E.R. Foundation Corn Hole Classic at Rip Tydz at 1210 N. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach.
All the money raised at the April 18 event will go to help local children and charities in Horry and Georgetown counties.
It will also help support several non-profits including Tara Hall Home for Boys, SOS Healthcare, Joy Prom, Adaya’s Gift of Hope, The Marine Corps League [Myrtle Beach NJROTC], A Father’s Place, Camp Smiles, Sea Haven for Youth, Empower Angels, TWLUM Teen Project, Grand Strand Down Syndrome Society and Teach My People.
An acronym for “We’re All Linked By Everyday Relationships,” The W.A.L.B.E.R. Foundation “fills in the gaps for children and their families in need,” founder Jason Walter has said.
In 2019, the W.A.L.B.E.R. Foundation served 814 children with 1,009 products and/or services valued at nearly $8,000.
That help included food, clothing, furniture, tutors and mentors, medical care, personal care, gift cards and school supplies.
In 2020, the foundation launched the “Keagan’s Care Kits” program which gives packages with everything from dry socks to food to people who appear homeless.
To help the foundation raise money, people can sign up for the corn hole tournament individually at $25 or as a BYOP – bring your own player - two-man team at $50.
Coastal Tailgating owner Jon Sorman will be on hand to host the event, complete with music to play corn hole by.
“We’ve done golf tournaments several times and we’re trying to get a little bit away from that,” Walter said.
“Not everyone has the skill to play golf, but anybody can play corn hole.”
A silent auction, including items such as autographed, certified sports memorabilia, trips and jewelry will be held, there’ll be raffles, and prizes for the corn hole competition.
Those prizes will be in two categories, one a blind draw, where the players register as individuals, not knowing who their teammate will be, and the other will be for players coming in as two-man teams.
To register, visit https://www.walberfoundation.org/events-2 or http://coastaltailgating.com/tournament-registration/.
The W.A.L.B.E.R. Foundation is 100 volunteer with no paid staff.
“The reason we exist, and the reason for this tournament, is to help unite the community to help children, and to impact their lives,” Walter said.
“That’s why 100% of everything will go right back to the children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.