As Matt Varnadore navigates the backwaters of the Waccamaw, the tour guide often hears questions about the river’s unnatural landmarks.

Visitors see abandoned boats, some wrecked by hurricanes and others just victims of neglect, and tourists can’t understand why the crumbling vessels remain on the river.

“It’s an eyesore,” said Varnadore, who owns Waccamaw Outfitters. “When they see these boats, their No. 1 question is ‘Why? Why don’t people remove these? Why are they still here?’ … And they always ask, ‘Well, who’s going to clean it up?’ … That’s been the No. 1 question.”

At least it was until a few months ago. That’s when Wounded Nature-Working Veterans, a nonprofit from the Charleston area, began working with Grand Strand businesses, law enforcement and other volunteers to clear out some of the wreckage.

They started with a couple of boats on the Waccamaw. Two weeks ago, they removed four vessels, including an old shrimp boat, from Little River. On Wednesday, they were on the river again hauling off the remnants of an 80-foot paddle boat.

The process involves weeks of planning and coordination, not to mention countless volunteer hours.

“This didn’t happen overnight,” Varnadore said. “And this isn’t going to be resolved overnight. This is going to be a long process. I mean, because some of these boats, you can’t hook to them and drag them. You have to have a crane and a barge to go out there and pick this stuff up.”

Some boats can simply be towed away while others must be broken up with a crane and loaded piece by piece into a barge.

The paddle boat presented a daunting challenge.

The steel hull meant this one couldn't be shredded by the crane. Instead, the group found a hole, plugged it with a water bottle, pumped out water and towed it to another site where it could be dismantled. They estimated the paddle boat wreckage weighed thousands of pounds.

All the debris is taken to dumpsters and hauled to a landfill.