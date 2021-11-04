A submerged 80-foot paddle boat is removed from the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, by Wounded Nature-Working Veterans and Blackwater Dredging & Recovery. The paddle boat had been submerged for about 15 years. The crew cleaned up more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Brox Baxley of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery pulls an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat from its resting place in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing. Baxley volunteered his crew and machinery to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Baxley said it looked like the paddle boat had been submerged for 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Brox Baxley of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery pulls an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat from its resting place in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing. Baxley volunteered his crew and machinery to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Baxley said it looked like the paddle boat had been submerged for 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
As Matt Varnadore navigates the backwaters of the Waccamaw, the tour guide often hears questions about the river’s unnatural landmarks.
Visitors see abandoned boats, some wrecked by hurricanes and others just victims of neglect, and tourists can’t understand why the crumbling vessels remain on the river.
“It’s an eyesore,” said Varnadore, who owns Waccamaw Outfitters. “When they see these boats, their No. 1 question is ‘Why? Why don’t people remove these? Why are they still here?’ … And they always ask, ‘Well, who’s going to clean it up?’ … That’s been the No. 1 question.”
Brox Baxley of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery lashes an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat from its resting place in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing. Baxley volunteered his crew and machinery to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Baxley said it looked like the paddle boat had been submerged for 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Noah Case (left) of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery laughs as Whit Jones hands him a toy dog he found in the river while the men scoop up floating debris from the site of a submerged 80-foot steel hull paddle boat in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The dredging crew and machinery are volunteered to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Jones is with Wounded Nature-Working Veterans, a nonprofit from the Charleston area. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Brox Baxley of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery pulls an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat from its resting place in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing. Baxley volunteered his crew and machinery to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Baxley said it looked like the paddle boat had been submerged for 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Lee Edwards (left) and Ryan Clay of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery talk about using a water bottle to plug a hole in the steel hull of a submerged 80-foot paddle boat in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The water bottle plug worked allowing the men to pump water from the boat and float it down the river. The dredging crew and machinery are volunteered to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Whit Jones of Wounded Nature-Working Veterans watches the crew from Blackwater Dredging & Recovery work on pulling an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat from its resting place in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The paddle boat had been submerged for about 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Kyle Floyd (right) of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery catches a rope at the site of a submerged 80-foot steel hull paddle boat in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The dredging crew and machinery are volunteered to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Noah Case of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery scoops up floating debris from the site of a submerged 80-foot steel hull paddle boat in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The dredging crew and machinery are volunteered to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Whit Jones of Wounded Nature-Working Veterans looks at the river as he approaches a submerged 80-foot steel hull paddle boat in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The paddle boat had been submerged for about 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Noah Case of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery secures the front of the barge at the site of an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat submerged in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The dredging crew and machinery are volunteered to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Brox Baxley of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery pulls an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat from its resting place in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing. Baxley volunteered his crew and machinery to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Baxley said it looked like the paddle boat had been submerged for 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Lee Edwards of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery pulls a boat up to the barge at the site of a submerged 80-foot steel hull paddle boat in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The dredging crew and machinery are volunteered to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Rudy Socha (left) and Whit Jones of Wounded Nature-Working Veterans climb in the debris to snag a toy school bus as crews work to remove an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat from its resting place in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The paddle boat had been submerged for about 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Brox Baxley of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery surveys the site of an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat preparing to take it from its resting place in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing. Baxley volunteered his crew and machinery to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Baxley said it looked like the paddle boat had been submerged for 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Brox Baxley of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery surveys the site of an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat preparing to take it from its resting place in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing. Baxley volunteered his crew and machinery to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Baxley said it looked like the paddle boat had been submerged for 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Brox Baxley of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery lashes an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat preparing to take it from its resting place in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing. Baxley volunteered his crew and machinery to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Baxley said it looked like the paddle boat had been submerged for 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
A submerged 80-foot paddle boat, including the sink, is removed from the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, by Wounded Nature-Working Veterans and Blackwater Dredging & Recovery. The paddle boat had been submerged for about 15 years. The crew cleaned up more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Ryan Clay of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery operates the crane at the site of a submerged 80-foot steel hull paddle boat in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The dredging crew and machinery are volunteered to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Brox Baxley of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery lashes an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat from its resting place in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing. Baxley volunteered his crew and machinery to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Baxley said it looked like the paddle boat had been submerged for 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Noah Case (left) of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery laughs as Whit Jones hands him a toy dog he found in the river while the men scoop up floating debris from the site of a submerged 80-foot steel hull paddle boat in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The dredging crew and machinery are volunteered to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Jones is with Wounded Nature-Working Veterans, a nonprofit from the Charleston area. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Brox Baxley of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery pulls an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat from its resting place in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing. Baxley volunteered his crew and machinery to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Baxley said it looked like the paddle boat had been submerged for 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Lee Edwards (left) and Ryan Clay of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery talk about using a water bottle to plug a hole in the steel hull of a submerged 80-foot paddle boat in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The water bottle plug worked allowing the men to pump water from the boat and float it down the river. The dredging crew and machinery are volunteered to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Whit Jones of Wounded Nature-Working Veterans watches the crew from Blackwater Dredging & Recovery work on pulling an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat from its resting place in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The paddle boat had been submerged for about 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Kyle Floyd (right) of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery catches a rope at the site of a submerged 80-foot steel hull paddle boat in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The dredging crew and machinery are volunteered to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Noah Case of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery scoops up floating debris from the site of a submerged 80-foot steel hull paddle boat in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The dredging crew and machinery are volunteered to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Whit Jones of Wounded Nature-Working Veterans looks at the river as he approaches a submerged 80-foot steel hull paddle boat in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The paddle boat had been submerged for about 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Noah Case of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery secures the front of the barge at the site of an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat submerged in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The dredging crew and machinery are volunteered to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Brox Baxley of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery pulls an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat from its resting place in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing. Baxley volunteered his crew and machinery to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Baxley said it looked like the paddle boat had been submerged for 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Lee Edwards of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery pulls a boat up to the barge at the site of a submerged 80-foot steel hull paddle boat in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The dredging crew and machinery are volunteered to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Rudy Socha (left) and Whit Jones of Wounded Nature-Working Veterans climb in the debris to snag a toy school bus as crews work to remove an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat from its resting place in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The paddle boat had been submerged for about 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Brox Baxley of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery surveys the site of an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat preparing to take it from its resting place in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing. Baxley volunteered his crew and machinery to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Baxley said it looked like the paddle boat had been submerged for 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Brox Baxley of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery surveys the site of an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat preparing to take it from its resting place in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing. Baxley volunteered his crew and machinery to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Baxley said it looked like the paddle boat had been submerged for 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Brox Baxley of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery lashes an 80-foot steel hull paddle boat preparing to take it from its resting place in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing. Baxley volunteered his crew and machinery to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Baxley said it looked like the paddle boat had been submerged for 15 years. The crew hauled in more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
A submerged 80-foot paddle boat, including the sink, is removed from the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, by Wounded Nature-Working Veterans and Blackwater Dredging & Recovery. The paddle boat had been submerged for about 15 years. The crew cleaned up more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Ryan Clay of Blackwater Dredging & Recovery operates the crane at the site of a submerged 80-foot steel hull paddle boat in the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The dredging crew and machinery are volunteered to aid Wounded Nature-Working Veterans remove sunken boats from the state’s waterways. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
At least it was until a few months ago. That’s when Wounded Nature-Working Veterans, a nonprofit from the Charleston area, began working with Grand Strand businesses, law enforcement and other volunteers to clear out some of the wreckage.
They started with a couple of boats on the Waccamaw. Two weeks ago, they removed four vessels, including an old shrimp boat, from Little River. On Wednesday, they were on the river again hauling off the remnants of an 80-foot paddle boat.
The process involves weeks of planning and coordination, not to mention countless volunteer hours.
“This didn’t happen overnight,” Varnadore said. “And this isn’t going to be resolved overnight. This is going to be a long process. I mean, because some of these boats, you can’t hook to them and drag them. You have to have a crane and a barge to go out there and pick this stuff up.”
Some boats can simply be towed away while others must be broken up with a crane and loaded piece by piece into a barge.
The paddle boat presented a daunting challenge.
The steel hull meant this one couldn't be shredded by the crane. Instead, the group found a hole, plugged it with a water bottle, pumped out water and towed it to another site where it could be dismantled. They estimated the paddle boat wreckage weighed thousands of pounds.
All the debris is taken to dumpsters and hauled to a landfill.
They haul off trash, old tires, crab cages and treated lumber, but about three years ago they started specializing in something else: extricating abandoned boats.
“They litter our coastlines,” said Whit Jones, SC operations director with Wounded Nature.
Apart from being visually unappealing and a potential hazard for other boaters, abandoned boats also cause environmental problems. Just consider the contents: fuel, batteries, sewage from bathrooms and fiberglass.
“There’s all this toxic stuff,” Jones said.
A former Apache pilot who retired from the U.S. Army after 28 years of service, Jones discovered Wounded Nature in 2018 when he spotted the group doing a cleanup near his home. He contacted the organization and began working as a volunteer. After retiring from the Army last year, he jumped into Wounded Nature full time.
In October, the group removed its 100th vessel, a 28-foot Chris Craft cabin cruiser in Little River. Although Wounded Nature has cleared boats from New York, New Jersey, Florida and the Chesapeake Bay, most of the broken vessels they’ve helped haul off have been stuck in South Carolina’s Lowcountry.
