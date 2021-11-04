As Matt Varnadore navigates the backwaters of the Waccamaw, the tour guide often hears questions about the river’s unnatural landmarks.

Visitors see abandoned boats, some wrecked by hurricanes and others just victims of neglect, and tourists can’t understand why the crumbling vessels remain on the river.

“It’s an eyesore,” said Varnadore, who owns Waccamaw Outfitters. “When they see these boats, their No. 1 question is ‘Why? Why don’t people remove these? Why are they still here?’ … And they always ask, ‘Well, who’s going to clean it up?’ … That’s been the No. 1 question.”

Nonprofit gets sunken boats out of the water

At least it was until a few months ago. That’s when Wounded Nature-Working Veterans, a nonprofit from the Charleston area, began working with Grand Strand businesses, law enforcement and other volunteers to clear out some of the wreckage.

They started with a couple of boats on the Waccamaw. Two weeks ago, they removed four vessels, including an old shrimp boat, from Little River. On Wednesday, they were on the river again hauling off the remnants of an 80-foot paddle boat.

The process involves weeks of planning and coordination, not to mention countless volunteer hours.

“This didn’t happen overnight,” Varnadore said. “And this isn’t going to be resolved overnight. This is going to be a long process. I mean, because some of these boats, you can’t hook to them and drag them. You have to have a crane and a barge to go out there and pick this stuff up.”

Some boats can simply be towed away while others must be broken up with a crane and loaded piece by piece into a barge.

The paddle boat presented a daunting challenge.

The steel hull meant this one couldn't be shredded by the crane. Instead, the group found a hole, plugged it with a water bottle, pumped out water and towed it to another site where it could be dismantled. They estimated the paddle boat wreckage weighed thousands of pounds.

A submerged 80-foot paddle boat is removed from the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, by Wounded Nature-Working Veterans and Blackwater Dredging & Recovery. The paddle boat had been submerged for about 15 years. The crew cleaned up more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

All the debris is taken to dumpsters and hauled to a landfill.

At the heart of the cleanup effort is Wounded Nature, which focuses on clearing out hard-to-reach coastal areas. For more than a decade, they have targeted the debris that washes into the unseen places, such as the areas behind the marsh grasses where boaters don’t look.

A submerged 80-foot paddle boat is removed from the Waccamaw River near Pitch Landing on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, by Wounded Nature-Working Veterans and Blackwater Dredging & Recovery. The paddle boat had been submerged for about 15 years. The crew cleaned up more than 30,000 pounds of debris from the site. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com

They haul off trash, old tires, crab cages and treated lumber, but about three years ago they started specializing in something else: extricating abandoned boats.

“They litter our coastlines,” said Whit Jones, SC operations director with Wounded Nature.

Apart from being visually unappealing and a potential hazard for other boaters, abandoned boats also cause environmental problems. Just consider the contents: fuel, batteries, sewage from bathrooms and fiberglass.

“There’s all this toxic stuff,” Jones said.

Rudy Socha of Wounded Nature-Working Veterans and Brox Baxley of Blackwater Dredging and Recovery look on as an abandoned shrimp boat in Little River is dismantled and prepared for removal.

A former Apache pilot who retired from the U.S. Army after 28 years of service, Jones discovered Wounded Nature in 2018 when he spotted the group doing a cleanup near his home. He contacted the organization and began working as a volunteer. After retiring from the Army last year, he jumped into Wounded Nature full time.

In October, the group removed its 100th vessel, a 28-foot Chris Craft cabin cruiser in Little River. Although Wounded Nature has cleared boats from New York, New Jersey, Florida and the Chesapeake Bay, most of the broken vessels they’ve helped haul off have been stuck in South Carolina’s Lowcountry.

Volunteers from Wounded Nature-Working Veterans work with Blackwater Dredging and Recovery to remove abandoned boats from the Little River area. 

