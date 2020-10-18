The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the three people who died in a two-vehicle wreck early Sunday on S.C. 31.
Reese Russell, 19, from Glen Burnie, Maryland, Sharan Siebens Borreli, 44, from the Bronx area of New York, and Jose Miguel Morales Hernandez, 29, from Pleasantville, New Jersey, were the three fatalities from Sunday morning's crash in Little River, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said in a news release.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene around 3:15 a.m Sunday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Master Trooper Brian Lee with S.C. Highway Patrol confirmed that the two vehicles involved were a Jeep and a Mini Cooper.
The Jeep was traveling north in the southbound lane of S.C. 31 when the Jeep struck the Mini Cooper head on, Lee said.
Both the driver and the passenger in the Jeep were killed in the accident. The driver of the Mini Cooper died as well.
There was a passenger in the Mini Cooper and that person was taken to a local hospital.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
