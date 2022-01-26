Horry County Council will welcome at least one new member next year.
It’s just a question of who will be replaced.
Councilman Johnny Vaught on Wednesday announced that he would seek the council chairman’s seat, putting him in the June Republican Primary with incumbent Johnny Gardner and potentially former chairman Mark Lazarus, who has said he’s considering a bid for the seat.
“There’s been a lack of leadership on council for the last three years,” Vaught said, referring to Gardner. “We have not looked professional. We’ve fought among ourselves. There’s been a lack of communication, a lack of consensus. … Strong leadership is what it’s going to take to fix that.”
Vaught, 72, is in the final year of his second term on the council. His run for chairman essentially guarantees there will be a new representative in the District 8 seat, which includes the Singleton Ridge Road area and part of the S.C. 544 corridor. Vaught was elected to the post in 2014.
During his first term, Vaught said the council worked well together, even when its members disagreed. But for the last three years, Vaught said he’s been the person other council members turned to when Gardner was uncommunicative.
“Every time an issue would come up, I would start getting calls from councilmen,” Vaught said, “‘Johnny, what are we going to do about this? How can we fix this? How can we get together and get a solution for this particular problem?’ And I’ve always responded by saying, ‘Let me talk to everybody. I’ll see what I can come up with.’ And so far, I’ve been able to pretty much solve all of those problems, but it’s because they’ve reached out to me.”
Gardner could not immediately be reached for comment.
If elected, Vaught said he could rebuild the county’s relationships with area municipalities, particularly the City of Myrtle Beach, which has sparred with the county in court in recent years.
“I can unite the east and the west of the waterway,” Vaught said. “I can bring the municipalities back into working together with the county. My job will be to represent the whole county from a macro standpoint. In other words, it’s the responsibility of individual councilmen to take care of their district. It’s my job to back them up and to look at the county as a whole.”
A retiree, Vaught spent 33 years working in education, many of them teaching electronics engineering at Horry-Georgetown Technical College.
He got involved in politics after spearheading a successful campaign against a proposed special tax district in the Quail Creek community in 2013.
Since he’s been on council, Vaught has pushed for the completion of International Drive and the gradual adoption of impact fees on new construction.
Filing for county council seats opens in March.
