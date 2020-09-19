Two people died following a crash in Loris Saturday morning, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 5:45 a.m. Saturday.
Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee said the driver of a 2012 Chevy Camaro was going south on secondary road 915, disregarded a stop sign before crossing into Highway 66, ran off the road and crashed into a tree.
The driver and the passenger died as a result of the crash. The passenger passed away at a local hospital, according to Lee, who said neither of them were wearing seatbelts.
The crash is under investigation by S.C. Highway Patrol.
(1) comment
No seatbelts, but I'm sure both probably had masks
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.