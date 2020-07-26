Sunday marked 100 days until the presidential election.
On Nov. 3, U.S. voters will decide whether they want four more years of President Donald Trump or if former Vice President Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States. But on the Intracoastal Waterway Sunday afternoon, it was all about Trump as dozens of boaters paraded down the waterway to show support for the president.
The 2020 Waterway Trump Parade traveled down the Intracoastal from Boathouse Waterway Bar and Grill in Fantasy Harbour all the way to LuLu’s and Taco Mundo in Barefoot Landing. While the event was scheduled to last from 1-4 p.m, several boats were still coming in to dock in Barefoot Landing after 4.
Most of the boats that were part of the parade flew flags bearing such messages as “Trump 2020,” “Women for Trump,” “Keep America Great 2020” and other statements in support of the president.
As the parade made its way north, many people who live along the waterway got out their beach chairs and watched the boats pass by.
Ian Chinnes of Myrtle Beach stopped to see the boaters.
“I was walking my dog when I saw all the boats go by and it was really nice to see a bunch of people go out and support their country and their president,” he said. “It was great to see people driving by, having their kids with them and enjoying the day.”
Some residents along the waterway waved at boaters and honked their horns as the parade passed.
Some boaters blared Lee Greenwood’s “Proud to be an American” and other patriotic songs as they came into Barefoot Landing.
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) assisted the parade to ensure that boat traffic flowed smoothly.
