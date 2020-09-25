Jessica Hudnall holds a photograph of the late Gannon Stauch at her Horry County home. Hudnall and others are preparing for a Sept. 26 fundraiser for the family of the 11-year-old. The child’s body was found earlier this year in Florida and his stepmother Letecia Stauch has been charged with his murder. Hudnall said she attends church with the child’s mother, Landen Hiott.