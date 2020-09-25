When kickstands go up and engines start at Gman’s Thunder Ride at 11:11 a.m. Saturday, blue teddy bears will remind everyone that blue was Gannon Stauch’s favorite color.
It’s also the color represented by child abuse awareness groups.
The ride, starting at Crossway Church in Loris, will honor Gannon and it will bring awareness to the problem of child abuse.
The 11-year-old, whose mother, Landen Hoitt, lives in Loris, was reported missing from Colorado in January. His body was found in Florida, and in March his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested in Myrtle Beach.
Gannon’s father, Albert Stauch, lives in Colorado.
The ride is scheduled for Saturday because Gannon’s 12 birthday would have been Sept. 29.
Crossway Church has a motorcycle ministry, family friend Jessica Hudnall said, and while Gannon didn’t ride yet, he liked and was interested in them.
The cost to participate in the ride is $20 with a blue teddy bear and $25 without.
The money raised will be used for the family’s legal costs and to bring awareness to child abuse.
The teddy bears will be donated to local police departments and child advocacy groups so they can be given to children found in abusive situations.
The ride, which is open to any kind of vehicle, not just motorcycles, is beginning at 11:11 because that was a special, fun time for Gannon.
Whenever he or his mother noticed it was 11:11, they’d point that out to each other and make a wish together.
Hudnall said that’s still a family tradition Hoitt does with Gannon’s sisters, Laina and Novah.
If they’re not actually together, the family will text each other that it’s 11:11.
Stops on the ride will include places that Gannon specifically enjoyed.
After leaving his home church at 2000 U.S. 701 S. in Loris, the first stop will be Playcard Environmental Education Center at 10729 SC 19 in Loris.
From there, the ride goes to the Carolina Forest Recreation Center at 2254 Carolina Forest Blvd., and then to Damon’s Grill at 2985 S. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach.
Riders are asked to be at Damon’s Gill parking lot by 2:15 p.m. to prepare to parade to Beach Church at 2:30.
A police escort will accompany the riders to the church at 557 George Bishop Parkway where there will be a raffle drawing and a Celebration of Gannon’s Life at 4 p.m. The public is invited to the Celebration of Life, it isn’t necessary to have been in the ride to attend. The event will be livestreamed on Crossway Church’s Facebook page.
People can register for the ride on Facebook at Gman’s Thunder Ride or by calling 843-855-2598 or emailing to jmhudnall1@gmail.com
Hudnall described Gannon as “a very loving child with a great sense of humor and a contagious smile.
“He loved his family dearly, he loved his little sisters, he was a very sweet, loving boy.”
The family wants to share Gannon’s story, Hudnall said, and hopefully that will help save other children’s lives. “They want this to be an opportunity to help other kids who may be in abusive situations,” she said.
If people cannot attend but want to donate to Gman’s Thunder Ride, they can mail checks to the church, 2000 U.S. 701 S., Loris SC 29569.
