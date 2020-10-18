Three people have died following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 31 near Mile Marker 2 in Little River Sunday morning, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The accident happened around 3:15 a.m. and traffic was shut down for an extended period of time.
According to Lee, a Jeep was traveling north in the southbound lane of Highway 31 and struck a Mini Cooper head on. Both the driver and the passenger in the Jeep were killed in the accident. The driver of the Mini Cooper died as well.
The passenger in the Mini Cooper was taken to a local hospital.
Horry County Fire Rescue assisted with the call.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating this accident.
