Horry County police arrested three men Saturday night in connection with a roadside beating of a husband and wife that occurred on Highway 17 outside Myrtle Beach after a road rage incident.
Dalton McCloud, 22 and Noah Gerrish, 21, of Lenoir, North Carolina and Camden Greene, 18, of Hickory, North Carolina were charged with assault and battery, third degree, in connection with the beating, according to online court and jail records.
According to a voluntary statement from one of the victims, a row of five squatted trucks merging onto southbound S.C. 22 from Highway 90 had the right of way but instead of merging, slowed down before heading onto 22. The victim said in her statement that her husband, who was driving the Jeep Rubicon they were in, beeped his horn at the trucks to let them know they could merge onto the road.
On S.C. 22, the trucks surrounded the victim's Jeep and tried to brake-check them while the victims called for Highway Patrol and 911, but got disconnected multiple times, the voluntary statement said. On southbound Highway 17, the five trucks boxed in the victims in front of Carolina Seafood and Steak.
The victim's voluntary statement said the group of assailants pulled her husband out of the Jeep and put him on the ground with a chokehold while kicking and punching him.
The police report said McCloud, Gerrish and Greene helped pull the driver out of the Jeep and took part in the beating.
After the driver's wife got out of the Jeep and started screaming at the attackers to stop, two bystanders came over to help, her statement said.
The driver's wife said in her statement that while she was telling the group to go home, one of them hit her in the face and ripped her earring out of her left ear. Eventually, some of the group left the scene.
EMS showed up first, the victim said in her statement. Police arrived afterward and arrested McLoud, Gerrish and Greene. The police report said unbiased witnesses pointed to the three men as the primary aggressors.
The three were jailed Saturday night. All have since been released on a $5,000 bond each.
