Today is Veterans Day.
The Horry County veterans celebration that's been held for 15 years at the historic Horry County Courthouse won’t take place this year due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
Horry County Government offices and City of Conway offices will also be closed.
Here are some other services:
11 a.m.
Veterans Day ceremony at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center
2102 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach
Seats will be socially distanced.
11 a.m.
Veterans Day ceremony at the North Myrtle Beach Park and Sports Complex
150 Citizens Circle, Little River
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, will be the guest speaker.
2 p.m.
Veterans Day ceremony
Memorial Park (corner of Surfside Drive and Willow Drive next to the library)
Surfside Beach
10 a.m.
Aynor Middle School
Drive-through Veterans Day celebration
400 Frye Road, Aynor
Wednesday, Nov. 18
10 a.m.
Aynor Elementary School
Drive-through Veterans Day parade
(rescheduled due to projected inclement weather)
