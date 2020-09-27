Activist group The Peaceful Protest will hold a virtual unity day on Facebook live Monday at 6 p.m. to talk about police reform.

Myrtle Beach police Chief Amy Prock, Georgetown Mayor Brendon Barber and District 59 state Representative Terry Alexander are scheduled to speak.

“We’re just going to have a conversation about police reform. We’re going to ask them what their role is in police reform,” said The Peaceful Protest President Mia Angelo. “We also want to talk about how there’s no hate crime bill in the state of South Carolina. I’m working on putting together a petition for people to sign that day, an online petition to get a hate crime bill passed in South Carolina.”

The event was originally supposed to be held at Pelicans Stadium, but due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions, the group decided to have it on Facebook live instead.

“We were going to invite a bunch of black-owned businesses and vendors, and the whole public was going to be welcome,” Angelo said. “We kind of wanted to make it feel familiar and close-knit, but also, ‘we’re going to educate you.’ That’s kind of the approach we like to take with things. But with COVID, we had to make it virtual.”

During the first part of the event, speakers will address some questions provided to them in advance, Angelo said. There will be time at the end for the speakers to address viewer-submitted questions.

Angelo, who organized the Black Lives Matter protest at the Market Common earlier this year, said she hopes the event will help continue the Black Lives Matter movement during a time when large gatherings aren’t recommended.

“The last thing we want is it to be is a trend,” Angelo added, “so we want to keep the conversation going.”

The virtual discussion will be live-streamed on The Peaceful Protest's Facebook page at 6 p.m. Monday.