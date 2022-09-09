Up until a few minutes left in the first half, the Green Sea Floyds Trojans had performed dismally, save for some strong runs by running backs Deandre Simmons and Kanye Sweatman.
But their opposition, the visiting Kingstree Blazers, hadn’t played much better. The game was tied, 0-0.
“I was very unpleased with our performance; I was very unpleased with our focus. We were just self-destructive, said Kingstree Blazers Head Coach Brian Smith. “We played probably the worst half of football I’ve ever coached.”
Then the Trojans put up their first points.
The Blazers had started a drive from their own 25, but two penalty flags sent them back to their 9. Simmons, a Green Sea senior who plays both running back and defensive line, tackled Kingstree Blazers quarterback Ja’Shaun Dorsey in the end zone for a safety.
The Trojans scored again on their next drive when quarterback Banks Lovett completed a 70-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Mason Williams. The Blazers couldn’t answer, and the Trojans ran off the field energized by their 8-0 lead.
They never scored again. The game ended with Kingstree winning 32-8.
“We came out in the second half and they took it to us,” said Trojans coach Joey Price. “They came out and established their offense against our defense and then their defense took over our offense and the things we did in the first half we no longer could do, because their defensive line and their linebackers dominated us in the front.”
The Blazers' 32 second-half points came largely thanks to Dorsey, wide receivers Nicolas Brown and Amond Myers, and running back Jimmy Wall.
Smith said he challenged his team to get better after the first half, and his team responded.
“That third quarter was awesome,” he added. “I think we scored, what, 24 points in the third quarter? If we play like that for a full game, which we should, we’ll be one of the better teams in the state. We’ve got to do that. We can’t self-destruct.”
Price said his team was outmatched athletically, citing Kingstree wide receivers Brown and Khamis Wilson.
“Our kids worked hard, they tried hard, they played hard,” Price said. “We’re gonna go back to practice and regroup. That’s a non-region game against a 2A team that’s played a good schedule, too. Had they not turned the ball over in the last two games, they’d probably [be] 3-0.”
Green Sea Floyds, a Class 1A school, is now 2-2, and Kingstree is 1-3, including a game forfeited to Aynor.
Price said the team will have to regroup and improve before next week’s home game against Carver’s Bay.
