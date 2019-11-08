Free advance tickets are available for the 2019 Salute to American Veterans, according to the event’s sponsors. Tickets may be obtained on-line at tickets.coastal.edu, by telephone at 843-349-ARTS, and in person at the Wheelwright Auditorium box office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Tickets will also be available at the Wheelwright box office on the evening of the event on a first-come, first-served basis.
The program is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Monday, November 11 in Wheelwright Auditorium on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.
The annual event, now in its 15th year, will feature patriotic music, presentation of the colors by a color guard, a performance of service branch anthems, recognition of veterans from the various service branches, and the premier of a new documentary film entitled “A Wild and Perilous Life”-- Mountain Men & the American West, which records the dramatic story of the Mountain Men of the early 19th century fur trade. The event is sponsored as a public service by Goldfinch Funeral Home, Coastal Carolina University, Joseph Sanders Dentistry of Conway, and HTC.
The auditorium opens at 7 p.m. on the night of the event, and parking assistance will be available.
The event is free to the public, and complimentary refreshments will be provided.
