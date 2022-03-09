Horry County’s next road-building program could wind up helping pay for the current one.
County officials on Tuesday said cost overruns with some RIDE III projects may drain all of the funding from the program before the list of voter-approved roads can be completed. That means any unfinished roads would need an additional funding source. Under state law, if voters approve a RIDE IV program — which is expected to go before county voters in a 2024 referendum — the incomplete RIDE III projects would move to the top of the RIDE IV list.
“I just want to go ahead and throw that out there,” said Jason Thompson, the RIDE III program manager, speaking to county council’s infrastructure and regulation committee. “I know we’ve got a lot of concerns that are being talked about amongst all of us: staff, community, council.”
Funded by a 1% sales tax, RIDE III consists of 20 projects that were originally estimated to cost $592 million. Some projects have come in close to budget, such as the Palmetto Pointe Boulevard extension that was finished three years ago. But with the rising cost of materials and labor, county officials said the price tag for building roads has soared past their projections.
“Postal Way and Middle Ridge Avenue, that’s the two 501 frontage roads, those are extremely over budget,” Thompson said, pointing out that work on both of those projects began within the last year. “The market itself has just skyrocketed. There’s just no other way to explain it. We will blow the budget for U.S. 501 frontage roads based on those two projects alone and we have not even started the 501 mainline corridor projects.”
County officials said the best-case scenario for RIDE III is that road construction prices see some stabilization.
“We hope what we’re seeing right now is a spike and things kind of settle,” said David Gilreath, the county’s assistant administrator over infrastructure and regulation. “They’re not going to come back to where they were, but we hope the rate of increase slows down. RIDE IV… we’re probably going to have a tough time getting an equivalent amount of work done given the market that we’re in right now.”
For example, RIDE III includes four groups of dirt road paving projects. Thompson said paving a road is costing the county about 25-30% more than initially projected.
What does that mean for RIDE IV? Thompson pointed out that project No. 19 on the RIDE III list — the extension of S.C. 31 to the North Carolina line — was already underfunded. He said it’s likely that this project and the county’s final batch of dirt road paving projects (25 miles) would be added to RIDE IV.
“That’s got to be No. 1 and No. 2 on the list,” he said.
One plus for the county is that revenues have exceeded expectations, and county officials hope that money will help deal with the cost increases.
The RIDE III program has already been somewhat of a financial roller coaster. Revenues tanked during the COVID-19 closures of 2020, then recovered with the tourism resurgence last year.
“We’ve weathered the storm pretty well,” Gilreath said. “But this inflationary storm that we’re in right now, I don’t know what those impacts are yet. Depends on when the price of gas slows down.”
That doesn't appear to be happening soon. Russia's war on Ukraine has led Western countries to impose sanctions Russia, and that's impacting crude oil exports.
This month the price of a gallon of gasoline reached record highs, passing the previous peak of $4.103 per gallon set in 2008 just before the Great Recession, according to the fuel savings platform GasBuddy.
"Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a news release. "That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more. It’s a dire situation and won’t improve any time soon. The high prices are likely to stick around for not days or weeks, like they did in 2008, but months. GasBuddy now expects the yearly national average to rise to its highest ever recorded."
Despite concerns about the cost of RIDE III, council members seem ready to move forward with RIDE IV. Faced with constant demands for infrastructure improvements, the sales tax has been their preferred funding option for road projects, including widening S.C. 707, extending International Drive to S.C. 90 and expanding Carolina Forest Boulevard.
“We need to go ahead and move forward at the next meeting and get that started,” Horry County Councilman Bill Howard said of developing RIDE IV.
If the council follows the same formula that they have in previous RIDE programs, they will appoint an advisory committee by the summer. This group will then begin drafting recommendations for proposed projects.
“That’s not required by state law,” said Andy Markunas, who heads the county’s engineering department, referring to the committee. “But I think it was something that was decided to bring everybody into the fold.”
The RIDE III committee consisted of 18 members and included input from stakeholders countywide.
But this panel is strictly advisory in nature. The power rests with a six-member sales tax commission, which finalizes the list, and Horry County Council, which gives an up or down approval to that series of projects. Then it's up to the voters.
The RIDE IV commission is expected to be created by the summer of 2023. Half the members will be chosen by county council and half will be appointed by local municipalities.
By early 2024, the commission will present a prioritized list of projects to the council, which would decide whether to send that program to the voters in a November referendum.
If a majority of the voters support RIDE IV, the county would begin collecting the tax on May 1, 2025. The tax collection would last seven years, ending on April 30, 2032.
County officials have estimated the RIDE IV program would generate $625-650 million. The tax would have a shorter duration than the eight-year RIDE III tax.
