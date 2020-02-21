Almost from the first day Donald Trump was in office, Democratic Party leaders have been challenging his presidency. Shocked by his victory over Hillary Clinton, Democrats alleged Trump used Russian inteference to rig the election. The Mueller report found no wrongdoing by Trump. More recently, Democrats impeached Trump in the U.S. House but failed to convict in the Senate. Do you think the Democratic Party is any closer to ending President Trump’s time in office? Choices are:

