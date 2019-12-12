The cost of a new home in unincorporated Horry County could increase by more than $4,500 if county council approves the impact fees recommended in a study released this week.
But those fees — which are one-time levies on new construction — could also generate more than $20 million each year for infrastructure in a county that is projected to add 275,000 residents over the next 20 years.
Council members on Thursday will discuss the impact fee study, which they requested after a 2018 advisory referendum showed strong support for the fees. However, council members cautioned that no decisions are expected to be made this week.
“It’s not going to be an overnight thing,” councilman Johnny Vaught said. “It’s not going to be something that we adopt tomorrow or the next day.”
Vaught plans to recommend that the council form a committee of elected officials, engineers, homebuilders, developers and other stakeholders to examine the study and make recommendations to the council.
“It would be a good idea to get the interested parties together,” he said. “This is something that’s going to impact the whole county.”
The 121-page study, which was prepared by the Maryland firm TischlerBise, is part of the formal process that county officials must follow if they decide to implement the fees. The document outlines how county officials could create and use the levies.
At least four South Carolina counties — Beaufort, Dorchester, Georgetown and York— have established impact fees, but the levies are not common at the county level statewide. That’s because state law limits the way the one-time collections can be used. The fees are designed to help offset the cost of growth-related infrastructure. They can pay for parks, police stations and other facilities, but they can’t go toward salaries, maintenance or other recurring expenses. There's also a three-year timeline for when the fees must be used.
Impact fees became popular during the mid-2000s as communities across the country, particularly in California and Florida, sought to manage their surging growth. They were considered more politically palatable than property tax hikes, so governments began implementing them to pay for new infrastructure projects. But the fees became an afterthought during the late 2000s.
“It wasn’t part of the conversation,” said Rob Salvino, a Coastal Carolina University business professor and director of the university’s Grant Center for Real Estate and Economics. “People were more concerned with getting through the recession.”
As the housing market has improved in recent years, there’s been a renewed interest in the fees from local governments.
“Some people have looked at them as a growth management tool,” Salvino said.
County council members who support creating impact fees see them as a way to force newcomers to help pay for the infrastructure needed to accommodate them. County leaders had hoped the General Assembly would change the state’s infrastructure law to add more flexibility in how the fees can be used, but that hasn’t happened.
“I’m concerned that if we don’t push forward, the legislature’s going to hang back,” said councilman Harold Worley, who has campaigned for countywide impact fees for years. “At the end of the day, somebody’s got to make a move on it. Somebody’s got to pull the trigger. County council is the right governing body to do that. … Hopefully, we’ll get the delegation to help us with it.”
The study council members will review Thursday explains the possible infrastructure projects that impact fees could pay for. That infrastructure could be for parks and recreation, police, fire and EMS, an Emergency Operations Center, and transportation.
If the council approvals the highest plausible impact fee, that would be $4,565 per house and $3,046 per apartment, according to the study. For commercial property, there would also be a charge for every 1,000 square feet of space ($7,439 retail, $2,857 office, $1,155 industrial, $5,728 institutional, and $2,587 per lodging room).
The fees would be applied to all new construction in the unincorporated areas of the county with the exception of fire and EMS impact fees for the community served by the Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Department.
Council members could approve lower fees than those recommended, but that would require dipping deeper into other pots of public money to pay for projects not fully covered by the impact fees.
Jason Faulkner, president of the Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association, said his organization isn’t opposed to impact fees, but the group disagrees with the county collecting them countywide. He said the statute’s intent is for the fees to pay for specific projects in the areas where the development is occurring. He opposes the idea of the county collecting a fee in the Myrtle Beach area and using it to build a public facility near Loris.
“The county wants an open checkbook with this money,” he said. “That kind of defeats the purpose of an impact fee.”
Faulkner also said the cost of the fee would be passed on to the purchaser, meaning impact fees would drive up the cost of housing in a tourism area that doesn’t have high wages.
“That’s the unfortunate thing,” he said. “That’s something the county needs to keep in mind.”
Although county impact fees are not common statewide, those proposed in the Horry County study are nowhere near the highest in the state. For example, in 2018 York County Council approved impact fees for school construction in the Fort Mill area. Those fees are $18,158 per single family home and $12,020 per apartment.
The levies led to a lawsuit from the Home Builders Association of South Carolina. That case reached a courtroom this month.
So what could Horry County's impact fees pay for?
County staff have already started developing a list of potential projects that could be funded with that revenue stream. It includes recreation centers in Aynor and Loris ($12 million apiece), Carolina Forest sports fields ($2.35 million), and an auxiliary gym for the South Strand Rec Center ($3.5 million).
For larger projects, county officials expect they would need to use bonds, but the impact fees would provide the main funding source.
Major transportation projects funded by impact fees could include the Augusta Plantation interchange in Carolina Forest ($70 million), the elevation of S.C. 90 ($22 million), and Middle Ridge extension ($15 million), among others.
A major concern for many council members is that the list of potential projects does not include stormwater infrastructure. County staff said they need to develop a list of stormwater projects before presenting an impact fee proposal for them.
The absence of stormwater impact fees frustrated council members, particularly in light of the major floods that struck Horry in 2015, 2016 and 2018.
“Stormwater needs to come at the top of the list, not the bottom of the list,” Worley said.
