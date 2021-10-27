The Horry County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim of a weekend motorcycle crash on Highway 17 just north of Murrells Inlet.

Stephen Pease, 34, of Myrtle Beach, was killed in the wreck that happened around 8:40 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 17 Business near South Jensen Drive.

Pease was riding a 1989 Harley Davidson and heading south on U.S. 17 Business when he spilled onto the roadway, the Highway Patrol said.