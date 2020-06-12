A state Senate candidate lodged a protest of Tuesday’s Republican Primary over concerns about Horry County voters receiving the wrong ballots.
Carter Smith, who finished third in the S.C. District 33 Senate race, submitted a letter Thursday to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office describing his protest of the election. Smith said he has also provided his letter to the Horry County Republican Party.
“Corruption rules the day,” Smith said in a text message. “Many voters are stating my name was not on the ballot. Don’t know if it would change the election. … The election was not accurate.”
Incumbent S.C. Sen. Luke Rankin received the most votes Tuesday, but he did not secure more than 50% of the ballots cast, which means he will face a runoff with second-place finisher John Gallman. Smith and Gallman were separated by more than 1,200 votes.
However, Smith pointed out that some voters were not given the correct ballot, meaning that there were people who wanted to support him but did not get the chance. Election officials have admitted that some precincts provided voters with the wrong ballots, but they don’t know how many voters were impacted by that mistake.
“I will not support either candidate in this runoff and will not concede my run for office without another election with all three candidates on the ballot,” Smith said. “I request a re-election be performed with all three candidates in the ballot.”
For state Senate races, protests must be filed with the chair of the state party’s executive committee by noon on the Monday after the results have been certified, according to the S.C. State Election Commission’s website. Late Thursday, a representative for Smith’s campaign said the candidate's protest would be filed with the state party chairman.
SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick could not immediately be reached for comment.
Smith’s letter lists the reasons for his objections: ballots lacked some or all candidates’ names, there were problems with the voting machine at the elections office during absentee voting, and some absentee ballots were mailed to the wrong address.
“It is important that Horry County citizens’ voices be heard accurately and correctly,” Smith wrote. “The right to vote is the most important part of our government. The Horry County citizens have a right to a fair and balanced Republican primary election.”
The Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Board certified the local results Thursday morning. During that meeting, elections officials staff said they had heard there would protests in some of the races, including the Horry County Clerk of Court primary. In that race, challenger Angie Altman-Robbins lost by nearly 11,000 votes to incumbent Renee Elvis.
Altman-Robbins said via text that she plans to protest the primary because there are “too many discrepancies.”
For county offices, protests must be filed with the chair of the county party by noon Monday.
Ed Carey, co-chairman of the Horry County GOP, said Thursday that he’s heard complaints, but he’s talking to an attorney friend to make sure he follows protocol.
“I’m hearing a lot of squabbling out here,” he said. “I don’t know officially. I’m waiting to get some legal advice because I’m new to this. … I intend to get to the bottom of it. I’m going to do the best I can."
Tuesday’s primary results were delayed for hours as elections officials struggled with technical problems, poll worker errors and tallying the results from thousands of absentee ballots that were submitted amid COVID-19 concerns.
In at least four precincts, elections office staff received complaints about the wrong ballots being distributed to voters. The issue is that some precincts provide ballots for more than one county council district. For example, a precinct might accept voters from Horry County Council Districts 3 and 4, which border each other. That means the poll workers would have separate ballots for not only Republicans and Democrats but also for the voters in different districts. For example, in the Adrian precinct at the Academy for Technology and Academics, voters come from three council districts: 7, 11 and 10.
“This is why we try to get away from split districts,” Sandy Martin, the head of the county elections office, has said. “Because we always have this.”
Another challenge, Martin said, is that this is the first election with these ballot styles.
“It is very confusing,” she said. “[Poll workers] were trained, but you know they get in and they get nervous. … This is a whole different way of doing it from what we’ve done for years and years.”
The elections office had primarily received complaints about wrong ballots being distributed in the Myrtle Beach and Socastee communities, though candidates and voters raised issues about incorrect ballots in the Conway and Loris areas as well.
Martin said about 50 precincts had more than one council district voting there. She was unsure exactly how many voters received the wrong ballots on Tuesday, but she didn’t have any indication the problem was widespread.
On Thursday, Martin said this primary was the most challenging of any during her time running the elections office. After weeks of being unsure what impact COVID-19 would have, her office had to find new poll workers after dozens of elderly workers refused to work the primary. Nearly two dozen precincts were moved because of the shortage of poll workers and polling places.
The office also had to adopt new procedures for maintaining social distancing and minimizing contact with voting machines (voters used a cotton swab to cast ballots).
“It’s been awful,” Martin said.
