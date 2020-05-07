A South Carolina legislator, who is competing in the June primary to keep the seat he’s held since 2002, has applied for the job of 15th Circuit public defender.
State Rep. Alan Clemmons, R-Myrtle Beach, confirmed that he is one of the lawyers hoping to replace Orrie West, who plans to retire Aug. 1.
Applications for the job were taken through March 30, and the local board aims to name a replacement by May 15, said local chairman Scott Bellamy, who heads a five-person 15th Circuit group that loosely oversees the office.
In a written statement, the 61-year-old Clemmons said, “I’m as committed as ever to public service in my community. I’ve recently recognized an opportunity at furthering that public service as the next public defender for the 15th Judicial Circuit. This opportunity would allow me to work in the community I love and use my legal expertise as a former defense attorney, and now as a law firm manager."
This is at least the third public employee position Clemmons has pursued in the last year. He was a candidate for the city attorney post in Myrtle Beach and he was one of five finalists for Horry County administrator.
“I want to be clear that I love my service as a S.C. House Member and I would truly love to continue to serve the people in my community," Clemmons wrote in his statement. "I will be happy to serve in either capacity or none, if that’s the will of my constituents. I have been so blessed to spend these last 18 years creating meaningful legislation while practicing law in Myrtle Beach. If now’s the time to do something different, I embrace that opportunity with zeal and thanks. If not, I will humbly ask my constituents to send me back to Columbia to continue fighting for them.”
The ad posted by the Office of Indigent Defense asking for applications lists the job’s starting salary at $191,950.
Bellamy said he isn’t sure how long West has been employed as the public defender, but is sure it’s been more than 20 years.
He joined the board in the late 1990s and she was already serving in the position then.
The local board, elected by members of the S.C. Bar Association, also includes Billy Monckton, Stuart Axelrod and Greg McCollum of Horry County and Jase Felts of Georgetown County.
Since Bellamy joined the board, West’s four-year term has expired twice. Applications were taken each time, but the board continued to tap West for the job.
“She has done an excellent job and sometime around eight or 12 years ago, the state changed the system, so it was consistent throughout the state and done by circuits,” he said.
Before that, the system was run by a nonprofit corporation. All throughout the state, local boards ran their own programs. Bellamy called it a “hodgepodge.”
At that time, the board hired, fired and set the office’s budget and policy. But since the state changed its system, the circuit’s public defender sets his or her own budget and policies.
In those days, there was no set term for the public defender. Now a term is four years.
“She’s done a wonderful job and she deserves a lot of credit,” Bellamy said.
He said she’s brought order and structure to the job and works well with people.
“Quite frankly, if she could stay on, I’d like that, but from an age standpoint, I think she’s ready to go,” he said.
Retirement was her idea, Bellamy said.
“She’s a good lawyer and she’s a great administrator," he said. "I’ve got nothing but good things to say about her."
Solicitor Jimmy Richardson also had praise for West.
Richardson said whoever gets the job will have big shoes to fill.
He, too, would like to see her stay on, but doesn’t question her desire to retire.
“I’m going to really miss her. She has been a really excellent public servant,” he said.
Bellamy said applications were submitted to the Office of Indigent Defense, whose staff has approved the candidates that are qualified and sent them back to the local group, whose members will make their choice and send it back to the state for follow through.
A new defender is expected to be on the job Aug. 2.
(1) comment
Who else is in the running? Can't believe that wasn't a part of the story!
