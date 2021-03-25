Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced Thursday that it will offer direct flights to Myrtle Beach from 10 cities this summer.
The airline, which allows bags to fly free, announced earlier this month that it would come to Myrtle Beach International Airport, making it the 9th airline to operate out of MYR.
"We continue to tailor our schedule with added flights to address closer-in demand for leisure destinations while making foundational additions to our map that position our network for the future," said Southwest Airlines Executive Vice President Andrew Watterson in a press release. "For Myrtle Beach, we know the arrival of our two bags fly free — with a golf bag able to count as one of those—will encourage visitors to fly Southwest instead of drive, and consider a quicker trip with us and our value propositions of bags fly free, golf bags fly free, low fares, and flexible policies."
On May 23, Southwest will offer service to the beach from Nashville, Baltimore/Washington and Chicago.
Starting May 29, the airline will offer service from Pittsburgh and Dallas' Love Field.
And on June 6, it will add direct flights from Atlanta, Columbus, Indianapolis, Kansas City and St. Louis.
United Airlines also announced in a press release Thursday that this summer, it would add direct flights between Myrtle Beach and Cleveland, Milwaukee and St. Louis.
