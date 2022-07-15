Statistically, the fatal alligator attack at the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club was an incredibly rare tragedy.
When a 75-year-old man was killed by an alligator in his neighborhood on June 24, it was the first documented alligator attack in Horry County in more than two decades, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
Most of the 21 documented attacks since the turn of the century – both fatal and non-fatal – have occurred in Beaufort County, with four in Berkeley County and two in Charleston County. DNR’s records of documented alligator attacks don’t go back before the year 2000.
The victim in the Myrtle Beach incident was standing at the edge of a retention pond in his neighborhood, a community bordering the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge where videos of alligators meandering through the streets frequently circulate on social media. While at the water’s edge, “the alligator lunged from the water and attacked, dragging him under,” a police report said.
The 11-foot alligator held the victim under the water long enough that he drowned, but it didn’t try to eat him, and the man was recovered intact. The gator was euthanized at the scene.
It was only the fourth fatal attack in more than two decades. The other three fatal attacks occurred in Charleston County (2016 and 2020) and Beaufort County (2018). But it’s also part of a recent uptick in alligator encounters.
In the 16 years from 2000 through 2015, there were nine documented alligator attacks in South Carolina, none of them fatal. But in the seven-year period from 2016 through the present, there have been 12 attacks, including all four fatal incidents.
The fatal attacks are “only four samples, but those are incidences that you pay attention to because of the human life,” said Catherine Jachowski, a Clemson University professor in the department of forestry and environmental conservation who studies alligators. “The fact that we have had four in a very short time period with nothing before that is very alarming and certainly leads us to ask ‘Is this increasing? Is this a trend? And is it gonna get worse?’”
The factors Jachowski and SCDNR officials cite as likely reasons for contemporary attacks include the recovery of alligator populations after they were nearly hunted out of existence in the middle of the 20th century, the relatively recent flow of people into the coastal areas that alligators call home and the propensity of such people to occasionally feed the alligators, even though it’s illegal to do so in the state.
One person died after an estimated 11-foot alligator pulled them into a retention pond Friday on Excalaber Court near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, officials said.
“Alligator numbers have rebounded from historic lows,” said DNR spokesman Stephen Fastenau in an email. “There are likely areas where alligator numbers are increasing and areas where they are decreasing. The total population of alligators in the state appears stable.” (DNR wasn’t able to provide an exact estimate of gator populations, but noted they’re present in every coastal county and are numerous enough to support an annual hunting season.)
Coastal South Carolina is home to some of the fastest-growing areas in the country. While alligators in wild undeveloped areas aren’t known to attack humans with any sort of frequency, the same can’t be said of their urban pond-dwelling brethren.
“We really see them allowing humans to get close; that’s really something that’s most common in areas of high human density,” Jachowski said. “All four of those fatal attacks in South Carolina, I think 2016, that was in West Ashley, 2018 was in Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head, 2020 was on Kiawah Island, also densely populated with people, and this most recent one in Myrtle Beach. So there’s something there.”
Timing also plays a role. South Carolina’s coastal areas become inundated with even more people as millions of tourists travel to the beach in the warmer months. That coincides with the period of highest activity for alligators, which are cold-blooded and rely on the sun’s warmth to heat up. If they’re not warm enough, they can’t hunt or digest prey. This means alligators have to come bask on sunny shores to survive.
They also begin mating in May, as male alligators start searching for females and competing with other males, Jachowski said. Females build nests and become territorial and defensive from June through August when their nests hatch. The alligator involved in the Myrtle Beach incident was a male.
“Alligators feed at 72 degrees and above, and they also mate and reproduce during the summer when temperatures are warm,” said DNR spokesman Greg Lucas in an email. “Like many reptiles, they are largely inactive during the winter months, sometimes not eating from November through March. Humans also like to be outside when the temperatures go up, so this puts alligators and humans in closer proximity to each other.”
Of the 21 documented alligator attacks in the state since 2000, all but two have occurred in May through September. The two exceptions – an October 2009 attack in Beaufort County and a March 2016 attack in Berkeley County – were non-fatal.
“So it’s kind of a combination of just the warm weather and their biology and their reproductive season that makes them more active,” Jachowski said. “And then when you ask why might human encounters be more common, that’s in the coastal region of Carolina, that correlates with everybody’s vacation period. People are flocking to coastal areas to enjoy the beach, or in spring sometimes to enjoy a golf tournament. So when you have an influx of people that coincides with an influx in alligator behavior, you’re just kind of building the conditions for increased opportunities of those two parties meeting one another.”
Occasionally, they meet over a meal.
DNR has always advocated against feeding alligators, and the practice has been illegal in South Carolina since 1984 for good reason: Once a gator learns to associate humans with food, there’s no evidence that it can unlearn that behavior. Although gators don’t see adult humans as prey, through feeding, they can begin to see humans as a source of food.
If new residents and tourists who come to coastal South Carolina haven't grown up around alligators, they may think tossing a french fry or chicken wing to the young predators is nothing more than an innocent attempt to lure them closer, unaware of how dangerous the practice can be to the other humans the fully-grown gator will eventually encounter in its long life.
“Communities can really do a better job at reaching the audience that they want to, reaching those visitors that might only be on an island or in a community for a week and explaining to them the implications of ‘if you feed an alligator today, you might be fine, but somebody might be killed tomorrow,” Jachowski said.
Because the alligator in the fatal Myrtle Beach attack didn’t try to eat the victim, it may have learned to see humans not as food, per se, but as a source of food.
“When it comes to these kinds of circumstances where they’re not consuming the human, they’re just taking them down, my first instinct is to think ‘Well, maybe that alligator has been rewarded when it’s approached humans in previous circumstances,” Jachowski added.
Her research focuses on the effectiveness of aversive conditioning, described in layman’s terms as “hazing,” and she's found that alligators who are put through a stressful tagging routine where they’re pulled ashore and restrained are more likely to flee from approaching humans than gators that haven’t had that negative experience.
“It’s not biologically dangerous to them in any way, but for them, it is about as close to a near-death experience as they would encounter in the wild, and so they don’t like it,” Jachowski explained. “What happens is after they go through that, we release them, and then when we come back and we resight the alligator, we find that they are much more likely to move away when they see us coming than they would have before.”
There’s preliminary evidence that aversive conditioning programs implemented in communities with lots of alligators could reduce the number of human encounters with the giant predators, Jachowski said, but it’s not a sure bet for alligators that have already learned to associate humans with food.
“I want to emphasize that the problem with feeding alligators is it’s such a strong reward for them to get food that we don’t have any evidence that we could teach them to avoid people if they’ve been fed before,” she said. “That research has really only been done in places where it assumes alligators haven’t been fed. In other words, once alligators have been fed, there’s no guarantee there’s anything you can do to modify their behavior.”
Compounding the problem is that alligators live up to 70 years old. Once they learn to associate humans with food, they can retain that association their whole life. That means a young 4-foot alligator who’s fed once by a human could grow into a 12-foot alligator that sees humans as a food source.
The problem of feeding gators isn’t limited to human leftovers.
“Feeding can occur either directly or indirectly by feeding turtles, fish, birds, or other animals, or by cleaning fish and/or disposing of the guts in the water,” Fastenau said in an email. “Feeding alligators is illegal and creates a potentially dangerous situation.”
If an alligator is threatening humans, DNR will euthanize them.
“Relocated alligators have a tendency to return, or attempt to return, to the location which they were removed from,” Fastenau said. “Relocations may cause emergency situations and increase the potential for harm as the alligator tries to make its way back. This occurs when they cross streets, interstates, parking lots, sensitive areas (such as school yard) etc…. causing dangerous emergency situations. Additionally, if the alligator has lost appropriate fear of people and poses a potential threat to the public, relocating them would just move this danger to other locations.”
Whether to kill or relocate the threatening alligator is a topic of debate among wildlife agencies. Reptiles including alligators are known for their homing skills, and Jachowski estimates a gator would have to be moved at least 50 kilometers (about 31 miles) away to prevent it from finding its way back, but even then, it's not a sure thing. And since gators tend to travel the shortest path possible to get home, relocating an alligator may end up putting other people at risk as well.
“Some agency biologists that I’ve had discussions with recently have talked about ‘That’s a whole ‘nother risk that if you have a large predator moving across roads, then you have the potential of collisions,’” Jachowski said. “And so they don’t want their management actions to put other people are risk. That’s why some agencies will avoid translocating animals and will chose to euthanize. Neither one is an ideal solution.”
The best solution is for people to stop creating problem gators the first place. There are a few simple things folks can do – or more accurately refrain from doing – that can prevent attacks, according to Jachowski and DNR officials. Among them:
• Don’t feed the gators. This teaches them that humans are a source of food and could lead to the gator attacking people in the future. It’s also illegal.
• Don’t approach alligators. They’re giant predators that should be respected and not antagonized.
• Don’t let unattended children or pets play or linger in areas where gators are known to live.
• Don’t walk or linger near the edge of any body of water that harbors gators, especially if you have children or pets with you. Alligators are ambush predators and are known for their ability to hide just inches under the water, especially the type of black water rivers stained with tannins, like the Waccamaw River.
• Don’t take a selfie with a gator. Turning your back on large predators isn’t a smart idea.
Alligators have called southern swamps home for millions of years, long before humans populated the area, and they’re an important part of the coastal ecosystem.
Jachowski said alligators build nest mounds and dig alligator holes, which provide habitat for fish and other animals. The gators also feed on small mammal predators and in doing so provide protection for the eggs of coastal nesting birds.
“It’s hard for people to imagine how an alligator affects what they see and experience every day, but they really do play a role there and if we were to lose them, things would change,” Jachowski said. “A lot of the birds we enjoy may not be there and the fish and aquatic species we enjoy may not be there. So there really is some value to keeping them around, so what we want to do is find a way to do that in a way that still allows people to be safe and enjoy their surroundings.”
