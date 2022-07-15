Statistically, the fatal alligator attack at the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club was an incredibly rare tragedy.

When a 75-year-old man was killed by an alligator in his neighborhood on June 24, it was the first documented alligator attack in Horry County in more than two decades, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

Most of the 21 documented attacks since the turn of the century – both fatal and non-fatal – have occurred in Beaufort County, with four in Berkeley County and two in Charleston County. DNR’s records of documented alligator attacks don’t go back before the year 2000.

The victim in the Myrtle Beach incident was standing at the edge of a retention pond in his neighborhood, a community bordering the Waccamaw National Wildlife Refuge where videos of alligators meandering through the streets frequently circulate on social media. While at the water’s edge, “the alligator lunged from the water and attacked, dragging him under,” a police report said.

The 11-foot alligator held the victim under the water long enough that he drowned, but it didn’t try to eat him, and the man was recovered intact. The gator was euthanized at the scene.

It was only the fourth fatal attack in more than two decades. The other three fatal attacks occurred in Charleston County (2016 and 2020) and Beaufort County (2018). But it’s also part of a recent uptick in alligator encounters.

In the 16 years from 2000 through 2015, there were nine documented alligator attacks in South Carolina, none of them fatal. But in the seven-year period from 2016 through the present, there have been 12 attacks, including all four fatal incidents.

The fatal attacks are “only four samples, but those are incidences that you pay attention to because of the human life,” said Catherine Jachowski, a Clemson University professor in the department of forestry and environmental conservation who studies alligators. “The fact that we have had four in a very short time period with nothing before that is very alarming and certainly leads us to ask ‘Is this increasing? Is this a trend? And is it gonna get worse?’”