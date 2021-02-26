At least some of the audibles that were called in order to preserve some semblance of South Carolina’s prep landscape over the course of the last year may become a regular portion of the playbook.
The South Carolina High School League is asking its membership, all 219 high schools, for their feedback on four specific issues in the coming weeks. They pertain to how many teams make the playoffs in bracketed and open playoffs, staggering start dates for different sports and the number of preseason competitions, said Charlie Wentzky, an associate commissioner with the SCHSL.
“This feedback and discussion should take place at the March meetings of classifications prior to the legislative assembly meeting,” Wentzky said. “Any proposal to adjust, change or modify the current calendar will go to the activities committee and then executive committee for approval, but they would be using the feedback from the membership at the March meetings to make any decisions.”
Wentzky added that the league’s prime focus right now is on winter sports — not to mention doing what it can to get spring athletes back on the fields after their seasons were cancelled in 2020. However, it is also clear that a proactive approach to the 2021-2022 athletic calendar is now being done with the knowledge of initial responses to several of the SCHSL’s protocols and changes due to COVID-19.
And much of that encircles the most visible sport.
Like the rest of the other athletics programs who use seeded brackets, football’s postseason was reduced to 16 teams per classification from the standard 32 in 2020. It meant one fewer round, not to mention the elimination of most third- and fourth-place region finishers getting a spot, outside of a small number of at-large berths.
The consensus was the quality of football is better with fewer teams, but around the Grand Strand, coaches and athletics directors alike see too many problems with a permanent decrease. North Myrtle Beach Athletics Director Joe Quigley said he doesn’t believe that 16-team playoffs should become the norm.
Myrtle Beach football coach Mickey Wilson said it forces the highly productive Region VI-4A — one that routinely gets an at-large berth and has succeeded unlike any other grouping in Class 4A — for the sake of a shorter playoff.
“In the early part of my career at Myrtle Beach, you had some first-round games that were over before they started,” Wilson said. “But I’ll say this, being in the region we’re in and this region being so good, it’s hard to say we have to cut that down. It’s the toughest region in the state of South Carolina and you’re talking about cutting a team that could make a deep playoff run.”
While Wilson isn’t necessarily for the playoff change, he said he had no problem with a possible SCHSL proposal to cut down preseason scrimmages. In most years, teams can hold as many as four. The membership feedback process is now seeking a reduction to no more than two.
The Seahawks coach said four is too many, and he’s often limited his squad to two full scrimmages and the CNB Kickoff Classic. However, that presents another problem.
The CNB, which was canceled in 2020 and is scheduled for Aug. 13 this year, features mini-scrimmages that amount to no more than a half of football for each of the 10 schools. It would count against the scrimmage limit just the same.
Area coaches would all but demand that the event expand to include more on-field time should the scrimmage limits go into effect.
While all that is being discussed, the Horry County football programs are keeping something else on the front burner.
How to develop their 2021 game schedules.
So far, schools are being told they can hold a 10-game regular season, even though they’ve also been informed to be prepared to adjust. Whether a game reduction occurs or the season is pushed back (there have been open discussions about starting the season on Labor Day weekend instead of the week of Aug. 20), nothing formal will be decided with that until SCHSL’s executive eommittee’s April meeting.
Because of that, only five of the area’s nine varsity programs have released their 2021 game schedules.
A few notable items from those:
• The return of the Victory Bell game between Conway and Myrtle Beach (tentatively set for Sept. 3 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium), a contest that was canceled in 2018 and 2020
• Defending Class 4A lower state champion North Myrtle Beach is still looking for a Sept. 3 opponent and has a scheduled off week in the next to last week of the regular season
• St. James’ non-region schedule includes games against two Class A programs, three Class 3A teams and Class 4A North Myrtle Beach
• Class 5A powerhouse Fort Dorchester will travel to Myrtle Beach on Sept. 24 in what will likely be one of the more high-profile non-region games of the calendar
• Of the released schedules, there is only one non-region road game (Conway’s Sept. 17 trip to Blythewood) where an Horry County program is set to travel more than 90 minutes. Most of the rest are all inside of an hour bus ride to the opponent.
