After 21 years attending Grace Presbyterian Church, Billy Duncan brought his own chair to church last Sunday and says the service was “unusual, but edifying.”
Sixty-one people met on the church grounds last Sunday, May 3, for a socially-distanced service, the first service for the brand-new pastor, Kyle Brent.
Brent spoke on fellowship and joy in Jesus, which church member and secretary Evelyn MacIntyre said was exactly what the gathering was all about.
After the service, some people got right into their cars and left while others hung around for 6-feet-apart visits.
“We were very aware of the guidelines and we respected them, but there was a lot of waving and smiling,” MacIntyre said.
As long as the weather holds, Grace Presbyterian Church, PCA, at 1955 Riverside Drive in Conway, will continue meeting outdoors for its 9:30 a.m. Sunday service. Not planning a particular Mother’s Day service, MacIntyre said, “We love our mothers and they are part of who we are, but that’s not part of our worship.
“We gather to worship God and that’s what we do, whether it’s inside or outside.”
Duncan, who travels to the church from Galivants Ferry, said he missed not meeting with other church members the last six weeks while COVID-19 shut down houses of worship.
In the coming weeks, he said, he’ll “meet however our elders plan for us to meet.”
During a recent conference call with the state Baptist Convention, Gov. Henry McMaster stressed that the state has not called for a timetable for when churches can resume in-person services or a limit on occupancy, and said those things are up to the church’s discretion.
Benjamin Zahn, who pastors Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Carolina Forest, was not aware of McMaster’s call with the Baptist Convention, and will continue streaming services.
“We are monitoring the situation and making plans for when we do return,” he said, adding that streaming, which the church has done since March 18, has been beneficial.
“It’s opened a door to reach people who were inquiring or seeking but weren’t comfortable walking in the door, so I’m thankful.”
Amazing Grace Lutheran Church streams services on YouTube at 10:30 Sunday mornings.
“The severity and enormity of what the virus has done is that God has used it for the church to broadcast, literally, the message of Christ to the world,” Zahn said.
“There’s a yearning and a longing to come back face-to-face, and when it seems appropriate to do that, we will.
“The virus is ever-evolving, and people’s emotions and reactions are ever-changing too. As uncomfortable as this is for people who like to plan, we’re taking it day by day.”
Pastor Freddie Young at Grand Strand Baptist Church said the virus, the church’s shutdown and the timetable to open back up are “just too many riddles to solve.”
That church has also been streaming its services for the last 10 years, as well as meeting in person, and streaming is what he’s comfortable with now.
If the congregation were to meet in smaller-than-normal clusters at varying times, he said, the building would have to be thoroughly sanitized between services.
“If you go to Costco, everyone is wearing masks and gloves and everything has been restructured, but we have no ability to do that.”
So, until things change, the Baptist service is streamed via its website, www.grandstrandbaptistchurch.com at 10:45 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Young said during the first 28 days of COVID-19, Grand Strand Baptist streams had more than 8,000 views.
St. Mark Coptic Orthodox Church on Carolina Forest Boulevard has taken a different approach.
Fr. Antony Zaki said, “We’re keeping in touch with our congregation through Zoom, meeting for Bible studies and Sunday school.”
Zooming just since Easter, Zaki said he is waiting until May 15 when he anticipates new guidelines from church officials and the governor.
Local Catholic churches will be resuming public masses Monday, May 11, with some restrictions.
Maria Aselage, with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, said by then, a plan will be developed, based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, government mandates and recommendations of other dioceses that have already resumed their masses.
In a prepared statement, she said, “Although the diocesan officials will do all they can to provide a safe environment, the risk of contracting COVID-19 still exists; therefore, Bishop Guglielmone will continue granting dispensation to those who are not comfortable attending weekend mass and who are high-risk until further notice.”
Conway’s Centenary United Methodist Church will wait until at least May 20 to reopen buildings for services, Pastor Dennis Devorick said, as per directions from the denomination’s bishop.
Services are now on Facebook Live @ccumethodist.
On Easter, Devorick led a sunrise service in the church’s front yard that garnered 5,000 Facebook views.
“Normally we have about 60 people on a Sunday,” he said.
When the church does re-open for services, Devorick thinks its three buildings will be used so spread people out and keep social distancing enforced. Song lyrics will be viewed instead of hymnals being used and disposable individual cups will be used for Communion instead of a common cup.
