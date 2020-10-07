Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a helicopter on the ground on Waties Island around 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey.
Casey said rescue crews traveling by boat and by land were dispatched for a small helicopter crash, and the pilot was uninjured.
He said the helicopter would be removed from the beach before the investigation.
