The State Law Enforcement Division opened an investigation into allegations of bribery in the 7th Congressional District race following a request from candidate Mark McBride, the agency confirmed Friday.
“SLED does have an open investigation at the request of Mark McBride,” SLED Executive Affairs Director Ryan Alphin said in an email. “No additional information is available at this time while agents continue to investigate.”
In a pair of videos posted to Facebook on March 5, McBride, a former Myrtle Beach mayor, alleged that local news blogger David Hucks had called and offered him $70,000 to drop out of the campaign for the 7th congressional district and endorse another candidate.
The House of Representatives seat is currently held by Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, who is running in the Republican primary election against a handful of other candidates, including McBride, state representative Russell Fry and Ken Richardson, a former chairman for the Horry-Georgetown Technical College board of directors and most recently the Horry County school board chairman.
In the videos, McBride alleged that the only person in a position to offer such a job would be Ken Richardson, who made his money running a car dealership.
“David doesn’t have the money to give me a $70,000 a year job,” McBride said in the video. “There’s only one person who’s put $600,000 of his personal money into the congressional race: Mr. Richardson.”
Hucks and Richardson denied the allegations.
“I don’t know anything about that. There’s absolutely nothing to that,” Richardson said. “It’s made up. I’ve never asked anybody to drop out of this race and I’ve never asked anyone to ask anybody for me. I welcome an investigation, but when it comes and the findings come, I’m gonna demand a public apology from Mark McBride.”
In an open letter to McBride on his website, Hucks wrote: “Your statements about me are falsehoods and your decisions to lie about me makes me very sad for you.”
Hucks blamed the source of the allegations on “A team of nefarious characters” who “did not have the best interests of McBride at heart. They hoped this post would be the death of McBride’s campaign. We hold that the only noble death is the death to self.”
In an interview, Hucks said he had retained an attorney and planned to eventually file a lawsuit against McBride.
“If he’s able to prove that Ken and I colluded on his campaign, I’ll eat my hat,” Hucks said. He added, “I look forward to going to court with him. I expect him to take one little piece of cloth and try to make a full garment out of that.”
In the videos, McBride said Hucks had told him he wasn’t polling well and couldn’t win. In McBride’s telling, if he dropped out of the race, he could get a job with another campaign.
“David Hucks called the other day and said ‘Mark, how are you doing, what are you looking at doing, what’s your long-term?” McBride recounted in a Facebook video. “I just want to let you know there’s an opportunity for you. There’s an opportunity if you would step out of this race, there’s a $70,000 job for you to step out of this race and endorse another candidate.’ I said ‘David what are you talking about?’ He said ‘Well Mark, you don’t have a chance.’”
McBride said Hucks told him he could go work as a representative for another campaign, traveling around to various counties on behalf of another candidate.
“He said ‘You would go out into the district just like the guy with the Rice campaign is doing. You would tell them ‘Hey Darlington, how’s it going, everything looking OK? Alright, good.’ Then you could go to Dillon and talk to the people in Dillon and you could go around and talk just like the guy on the Rice campaign’s doing,’” McBride said in a video. “He said ‘All you have to do is be smart, Mark. You don’t have a chance to win.’ I said ‘David, who decided you get to decide?’”
Hucks countered that he had instead tried to get some of his friends to help McBride with his campaign, but was unsuccessful because McBride wouldn't be a successful candidate.
“Mr. McBride has called me 30 times… begging me to cover his candidacy and to get consultation for him,” Hucks said. “I refused because I don’t think it’s a viable candidacy. He doesn’t have a ground game and he doesn’t have a team. He can’t go knock on doors.”
In Huck’s recollection, he was in line at Costco when McBride called, and Hucks told McBride, who lost his mayoral seat to John Rhodes in 2005, that he had a pattern of losing elections. McBride has run in several elections since then but hasn’t won any of them.
“I told him he’d be better off looking for a government job somewhere,” Hucks said.
He defended the former school board chairman but denied any working relationship. “I’m 60 years old, I’ve never taken a dime from him,” he said. “I believe this is an attempt by a political group to try to destroy a man who’s never had one black mark against him in 30-plus years.”
In an interview, McBride declined to offer many details of what took place, citing the SLED investigation.
“It’s an investigation right now and law enforcement has told me I can’t talk,” he said. “But I stand behind he called and offered me a job if I dropped out of the race and endorsed someone else.”
McBride in a phone call also wouldn’t say who the other candidate was, although he pointed the finger at Richardson in a video he posted two weeks ago. “I was talking to David,” he said Friday.
When McBride first posted the video on March 5, he said he had already gone to SLED with details about the call, but that SLED had declined to open an investigation.
“When you’re the former mayor, you can get through to [SLED] Chief [Mark] Keel’s office because I’ve been in meetings with Chief Keel,” McBride said in a video. “They came back and said ‘No Mark, it didn’t break any law, it’s not criminal,’ and the lady I was talking with yesterday in the regional office said ‘It’s just sorry, it’s just crappy politics.’ I don’t participate in crappy politics.”
But since then, SLED has opened an investigation at McBride’s request. Alphin couldn't immediately offer another explanation for opening the investigation on Friday night.
“I know Mark Keel, I’ve worked with him in the past,” Hucks said. “I looked forward to seeing how this plays out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.