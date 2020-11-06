Sibling rivalry doesn’t exist between Donnilyn Green-Johnson and her brother Conner; they are 11 months and three weeks apart.
She came in first in the South Carolina Bar Association’s 2020 Law Day Essay Contest and he received an honorable mention.
Their mother, Donnela Green-Johnson, teaches ELA and social studies at Ocean Bay Middle School, and their father, Joshua Johnson, is a detective with the Horry County Police Department.
The rest of their household is made up of Scarlett Green-Johnson and Boston Green-Johnson, younger siblings who are 10 months apart, and the children’s cousin, 8-year-old Jesse Green.
Jesse is the son of Nicolette Green, one of two women who died when a transport van ran into floodwaters during Hurricane Florence in Nichols in September 2018.
Perhaps because the family has been through tragedy together — or perhaps their Christian faith has something to do with it — there’s an almost tangible intimacy between these family members.
They finish each other’s sentences, they encourage and support each other’s efforts, and they applaud each other’s accomplishments, literally.
Donnela Green-Johnson said she was blown away when she read her daughter’s essay, “The Ongoing Fight for Freedom.”
Surprised that something “so insightful could come from someone so young,” she says her daughter’s “always been an old soul and very mature for her age.”
The essay discusses women not being able to vote until America was 144 years old, and was written in honor of that right being 100 years old.
“They are still expected to have their roles as housekeepers and trophy wives,” Green-Johnson wrote about women, adding, “This is a label woman cannot seem to shake, no matter how many laws are passed.”
The 15-year-old sophomore went on to say she thinks complete equality is a very difficult thing to achieve, but she also knows it’s a global issue, not just an American one.
Not surprisingly, Green-Johnson is considering a career in corporate law, partially because she anticipates it including a lot of math, which she enjoys.
She also enjoys horseback riding on the beach, swimming, reading and on the top of her list is travel.
With her family, she’s already experienced a great deal of the United States, Canada and Ireland, and is looking forward to a family cruise during spring break to Mexico and the Bahamas.
It was Connor who told his sister she won the bar association contest, and he actually chuckled when asked if he was a little bit envious.
“It would never occur to either of them to be jealous of the other,” their mother said, adding, “The mere thought of it was ridiculous to them.”
Joshua Johnson is quick to point out that his son Connor was selected by the OBMS administration as the overall top student in eighth grade.
“He was the Stingray of the year and student body president,” his father said. Connor Green-Johnson had a few minutes at a microphone, his father said, and one of the things he used the time for was to thank his sister.
His essay, which took honorable mention, is titled “The Road to Gender Equality, 100 Years Later.”
While his essay praises efforts at equality between the genders, he wrote, “Although the Nineteenth Amendment granted gender voting equality one hundred years ago, women still face injustices today when it comes to positions of power, an example being that there are more men than women in Congress. Sadly, women are still faced with sexism and the hindrance of an unofficial glass ceiling.”
Conner Green-Johnson hasn’t made a career choice yet and is juggling thoughts of the military with those of being an educator like his mother.
He plays the cello and is, his sister interrupts to say, “really good.”
He’s on the football team, has played baseball – “and soccer” she adds again – and the 16-year-old says, “When I was a kid, I used to get up real early to watch historical documentaries.”
When COVID allows the award ceremony to take place, Donnilyn Green-Johnson will be given $500, a medal and a certificate.
That money will be used to decorate her new room when the family moves from BelleGrove to Waterbridge.
Based on the American Bar Association’s Law Day 2020 theme, “Your Vote, Your Voice, Our Democracy, students were instructed to “explain how the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment made the American ideal of equality of all more of a reality.”
“Both children have an intrinsic need to excel academically,” their mother said, adding, “I’m proud, incredibly proud but not surprised” about how well they did in the contest.
