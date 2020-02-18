A second multipurpose path will be built along Carolina Forest Boulevard.
Horry County officials on Tuesday confirmed that instead of constructing one 10-foot-wide path along the western side of the road, they would build two eight-foot paths — one on each side. They also said the project would remain within the existing budget.
“I’m very pleased that we’re finally here at this point,” said Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato, whose district includes part of the construction site. “I’ve been making a strong argument for it.”
Carolina Forest Boulevard is being widened to four lanes from Gateway Drive to River Oaks Drive. The boulevard widening is part of RIDE III, the county’s road-building program funded by a 1% sales tax that voters approved in 2016. It’s the No. 3 project on the RIDE III list.
After the initial design for the road was released, DiSabato raised concerns about building a single path on the opposite side of the road from the county’s library and recreation center. That meant some residents would be forced to cross the four-lane road, walk down the path, then cross back at the county complex.
“It was shortsighted,” DiSabato said of the original design.
When other Carolina Forest residents raised similar complaints, county officials began to look at a second path as a public safety concern.
In 2017, the two-lane section of the boulevard saw 19,500 vehicles per day, according to county data. By 2040, that number is projected to be 37,000.
Although the second path has been approved by county staff, county spokeswoman Kelly Moore said a change order would need to be issued for the project. She expects to provide more details about the cost and timeline of the project soon.
Building a second path was originally projected to cost $5 million. However, the boulevard widening was expected to come in more than $15 million below budget with a single path, and that doesn’t include a $3 million contingency fund built into the estimate.
Moore said the second path will also come from RIDE III funds.
From DiSabato’s perspective, the second path should have always been part of the county's plan. He’s relieved it now is.
“It’s something that the county as a whole needs to do a better job of,” he said of being proactive. “I’m just glad that this is not going to be a reaction.”
