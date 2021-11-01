The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on S.C. 544 Sunday evening.
Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with SCHP said a 2021 Subaru SUV was turning left onto S.C. 544 (Dick Pond Road) from Maryport Drive and collided with a 1999 Honda motorcycle that was traveling west on S.C. 544. The incident happened about 6:30 p.m.
The crash occurred near Ocean Lakes Family Campground between Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach.
The motorcyclist died in the crash, Pye said. The Horry County Coroner's Office identified him as William Winters, 55, of Myrtle Beach.
Neither the driver nor passenger of the Subaru were injured.
Pye said there was no other information to release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.