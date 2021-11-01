The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on S.C. 544 Sunday evening.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with SCHP said a 2021 Subaru SUV was turning left onto S.C. 544 (Dick Pond Road) from Maryport Drive and collided with a 1999 Honda motorcycle that was traveling west on S.C. 544. The incident happened about 6:30 p.m.

The crash occurred near Ocean Lakes Family Campground between Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach.

The motorcyclist died in the crash, Pye said. The Horry County Coroner's Office identified him as William Winters, 55, of Myrtle Beach.

Neither the driver nor passenger of the Subaru were injured.

Pye said there was no other information to release.