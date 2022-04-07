Santee Cooper will celebrate its customer appreciation day Thursday by offering free LED bulbs and seedlings to each household that pays for the utility's power, according to a news release.
Customers can visit Santee Cooper's Myrtle Beach Service Center at 1935 Mr. Joe White Ave. until 5 p.m. to pick up four LED bulbs and one river birch tree seedling. The bulbs and seedlings are offered on a per-household basis and there are limited supplies.
"The river birch is a South Carolina native tree and represents Santee Cooper’s appreciation to all customers who have helped the utility grow," the release said. "Customers need only present their bill or account number to receive their gifts."
The state-run utility just added retail customer No. 200,000 last month when a Little River family moved into their home. The reason for the date, April 7, is because that's when Santee Cooper was founded in 1934.
“We want our customers to know we are thankful for them and appreciate the opportunity to serve them,” said Mike Poston, chief customer officer, in the release. “Our founding day seemed like the perfect fit to celebrate this milestone. We look forward to serving South Carolina for the next 88 years.”
Santee Cooper provides power to more than 2 million people across the state.
