They came, they stayed, they prayed, they rolled up their sleeves, they removed mud and debris and they built.
And by the time the hundreds of volunteers involved with Samaritan’s Purse had completed their mission at Timberlake Baptist Church in Socastee, 52 families in Horry and Georgetown counties were able to return to their homes.
Those homes had been ravaged by flooding, strong winds, torrential rain and downed trees.
Seventeen of those homes the Samaritan’s Purse workers elevated up to the seven-foot level so that the flood waters wouldn’t harm them again.
And six of them were brand new houses that were built from the ground up, said Frank Antes, Samaritan’s Purse project supervisor at Timberlake Baptist. The remaining were total rehabs — modular homes or mobile homes.
Antes told the congregation at Timberlake Baptist Sunday morning that the people living in those damaged or ruined homes had endured almost unimaginable difficulty — both physical and emotional.
“But these people kept praying things would change," he said. “We were here to spread the love of Jesus. … You’ve been a partner in that throughout the whole thing. When we were discouraged, many of you took the time to pray for us. We felt your prayers. And I’m here to tell you, Satan did not win this battle. He lost the battle totally.”
Timberlake Baptist Church, located a 9850 S.C. 707, was a lighthouse partner church for the Samaritan’s Purse volunteers for about the past 20 months. That meant the church served as a home base safe haven place for the volunteers to eat and sleep and shower for all those months.
In return, Timberlake members occasionally served the SP folks meals or desserts, held prayer meetings or night-time church services with them, encouraged them, attended dedication ceremonies when work on a home rebuild or remodel project was complete, and made prayer shawls for the workers.
Hundreds of people participated — over those 20 months — in the SP work that was based at Timberlake.
Many of the church members say that Timberlake and the community it serves will never be the same again, thanks to Samaritan’s Purse.
“It’s been a privilege and honor to be a lighthouse church for the past year and eight months or so,” Timberlake Pastor Rusty Ward said. “And I know that our church and our community are different because of that.”
Likewise, Janice Saylors, head of the administrative executive committee at Timberlake Baptist, gave high praise to what the Samaritan’s Purse folks accomplished during their tenure at the church — which ended Oct. 30.
"It’s been an honor and a pleasure to have these people at Timberlake," she said to those attending the church’s most recent early Sunday morning services. "We can never repay them for what they’ve done for this community and also for how they’ve blessed this church. I’m so thankful for God for bringing them here. And I’m thankful for Timberlake for letting them use this facility and supporting them.”
Antes said it had been a real pleasure for him to be associated with Samaritan’s Purse and Timberlake.
"I've been involved with Samaritan's Purse for awhile and I’ve never met a church more open and willing to support us," he said.
Antes’ remarks to the Timberlake congregation were interrupted several times by loud, appreciative applause.
And when he was done speaking, church leaders presented prayer shawls to Antes and his wife Amy Lou. In addition, Timberlake Baptist Church presented him with a check for $1,000 payable to Samaritan’s Purse.
