A parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Salvation Army in Horry County was small, but the organization’s impact has been huge, said Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy.
“I can’t image where we would be without the Salvation Army,” Blain-Bellamy said. “It is huge that the Salvation Army has taken a place in our community for 70 years. They made sure that the needs of those less fortunate have been met, and they have brought souls to Christ. I’m really proud they are part of our community.”
About 100 people attended this month’s anniversary celebration.
After receiving a proclamation at City Hall honoring the event as “Salvation Army Day,” the Salvation Army band, a handful of staff and several supporters marched about a mile to Salvation Army headquarters on Second Avenue, where a service was held. A meal, provided by Subway, followed.
The Salvation Army’s work in Horry County started Sept. 24, 1949.
Today, the Salvation Army serves all of Horry County with social service work, a food pantry, disaster response, and activities for boys and girls.
“We are the only agency that serves people from all over Horry County,” said Capt. Carl J. Melton, who administers the local unit with his wife Maj. Jennifer Melton.
He said people in need of assistance can visit the Salvation Army thrift store to get clothing, furniture and other gently-used products at an affordable price. The Salvation Army can also help with utility bills and temporary housing during an emergency.
Capt. Melton said the agency helps about 30 families each week. That number balloons to nearly 500 families during Christmas when the Salvation Army helps with toys.
“At Christmas time we are a conduit for giving toys from the community,” said Jerry Williams, director of community relations. “Our community is a giving community, but sometimes people don’t know how to give. Fortunately, we live in an area where people have big hearts and want to help others. We are an avenue for that to happen.”
The Subway restaurant chain donated 100 meals that were enjoyed by those attending the celebration. The remaining boxed lunches were given to needy families.
“It’s always good to give back to the community,” said Chuck Case, Subway board chair for the Florence/Myrtle Beach market. “People are getting a healthy meal that they may not always have access to, and it’s just a great way for Subway to give back. A lot of folks have told us how much they appreciate it.”
By providing food for one meal, Subway’s goal is to help the Salvation Army further support other programs or to extend the availability of their community services, he said.
“Because of the generosity and care of Subway and our community partners, over 100 families in need in our community were served with a delicious meal,” Williams said. “It’s great community partners like Subway that make this possible. We are beyond grateful for the care and dignity Subway’s Day of Giving provided.”
