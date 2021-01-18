Just four hours into New Year's Day, North Myrtle Beach police Sgt. Gordon William Best “gav…
The other reason is more personal.
Hucks said he has several close family friends who are in law enforcement, including a South Carolina state trooper and a detective in New York. Hucks also plans to go into law enforcement.
Hucks said he’s wanted to be a police officer since he was 6 years-old, and Best’s death while responding to a call in his area hit home. If possible, he said he’d like to join the North Myrtle Beach police force after graduation.
“I feel like it’s my calling,” Hucks said. “I grew up in a family that taught me to be respectful and stand by. Once I was older, I started thinking about my future, and to this day, it’s still the only way I see living: protecting and serving the community where I live. It’s the way I see myself being happy and living the life I want to live.”
Hucks said he’ll be taking donations for Sgt. Best’s family, preferably in the form of gift cards to stores and gas stations, and that they’ll be given to the family through a North Myrtle Beach police officer who’s acting as a liaison for the family.
Hucks said chemistry and calculus always interested him in high school. He said he’d like to get a job in a lab, possibly doing forensic law enforcement, after retirement.
City spokesperson Pat Dowling said the event, which needed approval from the Department of Commerce due to COVID-19 restrictions, will be limited to 500 runners, but people won't be allowed to sit and watch.
"You come and run and leave," he said.
Dowling said the city plans to set up an online registration for the event, which it will promote through city web pages once the link is live.
Zechariah Cartledge, 12, runs a mile in memory of Horry County Police Lance Cpl. Melton “Fox” Gore at North Myrtle Beach High School on Saturday. Gore was killed by a vehicle near the intersection of S.C. 22 and S.C. 31 on Jan. 12. Gore was with the police department for 23 years. Visitation is scheduled 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the North Myrtle Beach High School auditorium. The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Cartledge travels the country from his home in Florida running a mile in memory of first responders. Donations given to his organization, Running4Heroes, is given to families and used as financial relief for injured first responders. Earlier on Saturday, Cartledge presented Andrew Wangstad of the Myrtle Beach Police Department with a $10,000 injured first responder grant. Wangstad was injured in the shooting that took the life of fellow officer Jacob Hancher on Oct. 3, 2020. Gore is the second officer to die in the line of duty this year in Horry County. North Myrtle Beach’s Sgt. Gordon William Best, 30, died in the wreck on U.S. 17 on Jan. 1. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Milton Gore accepts a flag from Zechariah Cartledge after the Florida 12-year-old ran a mile in memory of Gore’s twin, Horry County Police Lance Cpl. Melton “Fox” Gore. The run was held at North Myrtle Beach High School on Saturday. Gore was killed by a vehicle near the intersection of S.C. 22 and S.C. 31 on Jan. 12. Gore was with the police department for 23 years. Visitation is scheduled 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the North Myrtle Beach High School auditorium. The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
Milton Gore watches as Zechariah Cartledge, 12, runs a mile in memory of Gore’s twin, Horry County Police Lance Cpl. Melton “Fox” Gore. The run was held at North Myrtle Beach High School on Saturday. Gore was killed by a vehicle near the intersection of S.C. 22 and S.C. 31 on Jan. 12. Gore was with the police department for 23 years. Visitation is scheduled 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the North Myrtle Beach High School auditorium. The funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com
