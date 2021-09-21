Suzanne Williams, mother of the late Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher, hugs Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato on Tuesday night when the council voted to rename a portion of River Oaks Drive for her son, who was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 3.
A portion of a Carolina Forest road will be renamed for a Myrtle Beach police officer who was killed in the line of duty last year.
Officer Jacob Hancher, 23, died while responding to a domestic violence call on Oct. 3. Hancher was also a volunteer firefighter with Horry County Fire Rescue, serving at Station 45 in Carolina Forest. Horry County Council on Tuesday voted to rename a section of River Oaks Drive the Officer Jacob Hancher Memorial Highway.
“Thank you for all that you have done to keep my son’s memory alive,” said Suzanne Williams, Hancher’s mother. “And thank you to these fine officers and public safety officials in both fire and police that do so much to keep our community safe."
Born in Silver Spring, Maryland, Hancher graduated from Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf in 2015. Prior to moving to the Myrtle Beach area, he was an Eagle Scout. He also served as a member of the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Fire Station 3 in Maryland from 2014 to 2015.
Before he joined the Myrtle Beach Police Department, Hancher spent four years as a community service officer, a city employee who assists with police functions such as directing traffic and managing school crossings. Friends have said being a police officer was his dream job.
