Bryce Ross’s cardboard sign bore a simple, blunt message: “No takesies backsies.”
Ross, who is from the Conway area, joined nearly 200 people demonstrating Tuesday afternoon outside the Horry County Government and Justice Center on Second Avenue. The crowd gathered in response to Horry County Council’s decision two weeks ago to oppose a resolution designating June as Pride Month. The council initially passed the resolution in May, then reconsidered it and unanimously voted against the non-binding statement, generating national headlines.
“At this point, it is more disrespectful to put the knife in and then pull it out a little and then put it back in than it is to just put the knife in,” Ross said. “I don’t need the government to reify my desire and love, but to make a very flagrant attempt to censor us is a whole other thing.”
Since the council’s vote against Pride Month two weeks ago, the decision has been covered by CNN and The Washington Post. Some Myrtle Beach leaders, who passed their own Pride Month resolution, blasted the move. A rainbow flag now flies at Myrtle Beach City Hall.
The crowd at the county building Tuesday expressed frustration with the way county leaders handled the resolution. Some councilmen have admitted that they didn’t read the document before passing it on May 17 as part of the consent agenda, a list of typically uncontroversial resolutions and ordinances that are approved as a group rather than individually. Those councilmen said that after they passed the resolution, they received pushback from evangelical pastors opposed to the vote, so they agreed to reconsider the matter. However, during the June 7 meeting the council identified the resolution by number and never said what it involved or why they were voting on it. Only when questioned after the meeting did council members acknowledge what had happened.
“They tried to pull a fast one,” said Bruce Berghegger of Murrells Inlet. “They tried to do it without anyone paying attention to it. The fact that they only listed it as a number that they voted on and not what it was that they voted on, I think it spoke volumes to the fact that they didn’t want the public to find out.”
Wearing a purple shirt with the words “Be careful who you hate. It could be someone you love” written on it, Berghegger said his son is gay and he wanted to be in Conway as a show of solidarity.
“I’m here to support the community,” he said.
Some in the crowd draped rainbow flags over their shoulders. Others held up signs that said “You can’t rescind love” and “Pass the equality act.”
Michael Roberts, the senior warden of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church in Conway, stood near the flags of St. Anne’s and the Episcopal Church. Some council members have said they voted against the resolution because many Christians in the community don’t agree with it. Roberts said he chose to attend Tuesday’s demonstration in part to show that people of faith are not a monolith. St. Anne’s slogan is “y’all means all.”
“It’s the responsibility for us as Christians to recognize that all people are made in God’s image,” Roberts said. “Love means love. … There are faith traditions that are open and welcoming. You can be a devout, committed Christian and it does not mean you have to buy into some of the negativity and bigotry that you see out there. … It’s not up to us to judge people. That’s God’s job. And it’s said over and over again in the Bible: God is love.”
Tuesday’s gathering was organized by Grand Strand PRIDE, an advocacy organization for the local LGBTQ+ community. Terry Livingston, the group’s co-founder, said he hopes the council will bring back a resolution that recognizes June as PRIDE (People Respecting Inclusion, Diversity and Equality) Month and make it retroactive back to June 1.
“Are you now saying you are not committed to ensuring the right of every citizen and visitors to Horry County to live free from discrimination?” Livingston said. “Are you now saying you are not dedicated to ensuring that everyone is empowered to live their life freely and achieve their greatest potential? Are you now saying you are not encouraging citizens to build a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance? So fear, prejudice, discrimination, violence and hatred. These are the values the county felt they must now endorse?”
Livingston said that being a council member is not just about being a leader but also a teacher — and council missed an opportunity for a teachable moment.
“Lesson one should have been on the purpose of these presentations that resolutions, which are not lawmaking but are simply a way to recognize and uplift members of the community,” Livingston said, adding the second lesson should have focused on the importance of inclusion and diversity in the county.
Jen Boyle, a professor at Coastal Carolina University, echoed Livingston’s comments.
“These proclamations, these declarations, these celebrations, they’re not acts of legislation. They’re statements,” she said. “They’re important statements that help us celebrate.”
Ryan Thompson, a Democrat running for the S.C. House District 106 seat, said county leaders need to be held accountable for their decision, especially since some admitted to voting for something they hadn’t read.
“Regardless of what it was, that to me is just negligent,” he said.
Thompson, though, was pleased to see the blend of people outside the county building.
“It’s great to see a diverse group from our community,” he said. “You have young, old, different coalitions that are just all together to show that hate doesn’t have any home here in Horry.”
Rudy Leustek agreed.
“You can’t pretend we don’t exist,” Leustek said. “This is real.”
Despite the group’s request, council members haven’t shown any signs that they plan to change their position on the resolution.
“I hope that we don’t have anybody on council who will entertain the idea of reopening that thing,” Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught said. “Because that’s something we don’t really need to do.”
Vaught, who has publicly acknowledged that he initially voted for the resolution without understanding it, said he remains opposed to revisiting the topic.
“It’s not our place to be approving or disapproving … of that whole thing,” he said. “I don’t think it’s our place to even do that. I think they’re looking for legitimacy and trying to get the county to recognize the whole idea of gay pride or whatever it is.”
Chairman Johnny Gardner, who sets the council's agenda, said he is unsure if the council could look at the resolution again. Yet there is no statute prohibiting the council from adding the same non-binding resolution to the next meeting agenda.
When asked if the council was right in voting down the resolution, Gardner was also uncertain. He pointed out the vote was unanimous.
“I don’t know what the answer to that is,” he said. “We do the best we can.”
Although the council didn’t discuss the Pride Month resolution during Tuesday’s meeting, nearly the entire 30-minute public input segment featured speakers criticizing the decision.
The lone speaker to support the council’s vote was the Rev. Mack Hutson of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in the Conway area.
“I want to commend you for having the intestinal fortitude to do what you did in rescinding the gay pride month of June,” he said.
Despite the council’s recent opposition, May 17 was not the first time the council passed a resolution supporting LGBTQ+ residents.
In 2017 and 2018, the council approved resolutions recognizing a business expo sponsored by Grand Strand PRIDE. In those resolutions, the council celebrated the event and urged “all people to respect and honor our diverse community and to build a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance.”
Although it was focused on Pride Month and not a business expo, the May 17 resolution contained similar language. The resolution stated that the county “is committed to ensuring the right of every citizen and visitor to live free from discrimination in a more inclusive and just society.”
“The month of June historically has been designated as Pride Month, which celebrates everyone's right to live without fear of prejudice, discrimination, violence or hatred based on sexual orientation or gender identity,” the document stated.
That resolution said the council recognized the importance of celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and “building a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance.”
Council members have given no reason why they supported those resolutions but not the Pride Month one.
“This council has been supportive of the LGBTQ+ community in the past,” said Adam Hayes, a volunteer with Grand Strand PRIDE, who emailed the original resolution to the council’s clerk. “Why would county council not support the Pride Month resolution? … Are you now not supportive? Is this council not dedicated to ensuring that everyone is empowered to live their life freely?”
Yet even if county leaders reverse their position, in the eyes of some residents the damage has been done.
“Too little, too late,” Ross, the Conway demonstrator, said. “Thanks, I guess, for finally catching up. But I’m never going to vote for any of them.”
