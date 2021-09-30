Attorneys for the family of Tristan Vereen on Wednesday questioned why a state trooper pursued Vereen, chased him as he fled on foot, then tased him before fatally shooting him during a struggle.

“When I received the call from the family, my first question was 'Why? Why was he stopped?'” said attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter during a news conference Wednesday. She’s representing the family along with attorney Harry Daniels. “Why did Trooper Benton decided to pursue him with such force? And the question still remains as to why. Why was it necessary to shoot Mr. Vereen in his chest?”

Vereen, 33, died Sept. 11 after he was shot once in the chest by S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper W.B. Benton, authorities said. The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the shooting to determine whether the use of lethal force was justified.

State officials have not said what led Benton to pursue Vereen.

“The fact that there’s still some question about what motivated the stop strikes me as a little unusual,” said Seth Stoughton, a former police officer who is now a criminology professor and policing researcher at the University of South Carolina School of Law.

The stop

Dashcam video released by the S.C. Highway Patrol shows Benton attempting to make a stop on Vereen in the Longs area. When Vereen refused to pull over, Benton pursued him.

The dashcam video doesn’t include any clear audio of Benton telling dispatchers why he tried to stop Vereen. Neither SLED nor the Highway Patrol responded to requests for an explanation of why Benton initiated the stop.

If Benton didn't radio in his reason for the stop, he should have, said Stoughton, who added that if the stop was only for a traffic violation, a supervisor could have told him to stop rather than engage in a pursuit that could pose a risk to the public.