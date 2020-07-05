Myrtle Beach police responded to a possible drowning at the Crown Reef Resort on Ocean Boulevard Sunday, Cpl. Tom Vest said in a text.
Vest said the victim was a juvenile who was taken to the hospital, adding that the vicim is alert and should make a full recovery.
Other officers are on the way to the hospital to gather more information, Vest said.
More to come on this developing story.
