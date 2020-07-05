A juvenile who nearly drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel Sunday is expected to make a full recovery, a police spokesman said.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the incident at the Crown Reef Resort on Ocean Boulevard, Cpl. Tom Vest said in a text.
Few details have been released about what happened, but Vest said the victim was taken to the hospital, is now alert and expected to recover.
Check back for updates.
