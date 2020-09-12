Horry County police are investigating a shooting on Socastee Boulevard near Taco Bell around 11 a.m. Saturday that left one person injured, the department said in a tweet.
Police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said the injuries are not life threatening, and officers have not arrested a suspect.
She said Horry County Fire Rescue took the victim to the hospital.
Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
Check back for updates.
