Horry County police said a body was found in the Azalea Lakes neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
Police said the body was found off Azalea Lakes Boulevard near Cold Water Circle and Gladiola Court, and the road was shut down following the discovery.
Police said there's no danger to the community and by 5:35 p.m. the road had reopened.
The identity of the body has not yet been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.