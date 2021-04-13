Horry County’s top planning and zoning official will leave his position with the county later this month.
County officials confirmed David Schwerd’s departure on Tuesday. He will be resigning from the county on April 23 to join a private company, according to an email sent to county leaders by Horry County Administrator Steve Gosnell. The email did not say where Schwerd will be going.
Schwerd declined to discuss his plans after Tuesday’s meeting of Horry County Council’s Infrastructure and Regulation Committee.
Schwerd has been the face of the county’s planning and zoning department in recent years, serving as deputy director and as interim director before taking over the department in 2019. He’s worked for the county’s planning department for nearly two decades, starting as a senior planner in 2004.
As planning director, Schwerd has often been asked to speak at town halls and council meetings about issues ranging from flood zones to land use changes to housing growth. His department guided the council through the approval of Imagine 2040, the county’s 20-year plan for development.
“David is an asset to Horry County and will be missed by all,” wrote David Gilreath, the assistant county administrator over infrastructure and regulation, in an email to county officials announcing Schwerd’s resignation.
The planning director position is posted on the county’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.