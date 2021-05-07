A proposed Socastee hospital received a favorable recommendation from the Horry County Planning Commission Thursday night, though some residents raised traffic and stormwater concerns.
The hospital’s rezoning request will now go to Horry County Council, which has the final say in any zoning changes. The vacant 83-acre property is currently zoned for a mobile home park, but Tidelands Health hopes to build a 36-bed hospital there.
“We plan to meet with the community [and] do all we can to be a good neighbor and to help the problems as much as our efforts can,” said Bruce Bailey, CEO of Tidelands Health. “We haven’t had the opportunity to do that much yet. We don’t own the property yet. This is part of the contingencies to own it so we can start that process.”
Tidelands’ plans call for constructing the nearly $80 million Carolina Bays Hospital at the intersection of S.C. 31 and S.C. 707. County officials said the property holds about 55 acres of wetlands and 28 acres of uplands, meaning some wetlands would be filled as part of the development.
The project would also involve building a road through the property connecting Tern Hall Drive to S.C. 707 via Peat Moss Court and constructing a traffic light on S.C. 707.
During a public hearing Thursday night, residents said they liked the idea of Tidelands being their neighbor, but they worried about how the project might impact their community, particularly with traffic and stormwater runoff already causing problems.
“We don’t mind Tidelands being there,” said Kathleen Montalbano, who has lived in the front of the Osprey Woods development since 2003. “We have some questions with some of the things that they’re planning.”
Montalbano said drivers in that area sometimes get confused about where to turn and she fears the new access road could send more vehicles into Osprey Woods.
“I never thought I’d have this many people right now making U-turns in my driveway,” she said. “So with a hospital and three office buildings and everything else that’s going into there, I’m really concerned about traffic.”
But those who spoke also seemed optimistic about the benefits of having a medical complex nearby.
Jerry Lorenc, who moved to the area with his wife in 2013, said he would prefer the hospital over a mobile home park. He sees the hospital as a boost to property values and a critical resource in an area that has seen such rapid growth. He also noted that a traffic light is something area residents have sought for years.
“The lack of medical facilities and medical personnel is a common reoccurring discussion,” he said. “There’s no question at all that the hospital is much needed. … Having a hospital within minutes of one’s home is definitely a life-saving advantage.”
After the residents spoke, Bailey addressed their comments. He there will be stormwater retention ponds and plenty of signage directing drivers to the hospital.
“We will do everything we can to have directional signage to keep people from getting lost off our campus onto Tern Hall,” he said. “We don’t want that to happen either. That’s a real patient dissatisfier, to get lost when you come to the hospital.”
Even if county council supports the rezoning, the facility must still be approved by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC). Tidelands is seeking a certificate of need, a designation that indicates a provider has proven to state health officials that a project is needed in a community.
In South Carolina, this certificate is required by the state to build new medical facilities. The intent of the CON program is to help control healthcare costs and prevent the duplication of services, but the process does allow providers to file appeals and even challenge other organizations’ applications. This can delay the construction of facilities for months and sometimes years.
Earlier this year, DHEC officials said Tidelands would be notified of its decision this spring. Conway Medical Center and McLeod Health have also proposed building hospitals, both in Carolina Forest, and DHEC initially planned to evaluate the three proposals on the same schedule.
But if DHEC determines that projects are competing, the state agency can approve some proposals and not others.
In March, DHEC approved CMC’s certificate of need but did not issue a decision about the Tidelands or McLeod hospitals (the state did not consider CMC a competing project; other providers have begun appealing DHEC’s decision to approve CMC's plan).
In an email, a DHEC spokesperson said the Tidelands and McLeod applications are “potentially competing” with two projects proposed in November by Grand Strand Health: building a three-story inpatient tower at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach and upgrading the South Strand Medical Center to a full hospital.
Combined, the two projects would cost $215 million and add 111 hospital beds.
DHEC now expects a decision about the three providers' projects (McLeod, Grand Strand and Tidelands) to be issued by July 24.
Speaking with reporters after Thursday’s planning commission vote, Bailey said that if the rezoning is approved Tidelands will move forward with buying the land and constructing the access road, even if DHEC hasn’t issued its decision yet.
Should DHEC approve Tidelands’ plans and any opposition be resolved, Bailey said the buildout of the facility would take about two and a half to three years.
Before that happens, the CEO said Tidelands plans to hold more meetings with area residents to get their input on the project.
“It’s always good to hear from the community,” he said. “We’re going to be their neighbor, so we want to know what’s on their mind. And we want to try to be as helpful as we can be and be a good neighbor.”
