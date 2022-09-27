The Piper PA-28R airplane that crashed north of Myrtle Beach on Sept. 14 experienced engine failure before crashing into a tree and then a power line, according to the National Transportation Board Aviation Accident Preliminary Report.
Both people on board died in the crash. The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified them as Terry Druffel, 66, and Barrie McMurtrie, 72, both from Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina. McMurtrie owned the plane, according to the FAA.
The plane left from Myrtle Beach International Airport shortly after noon that day and was heading to the Columbus County Municipal Airport in Whiteville, North Carolina, the report said.
Shortly after taking off, the pilot told air traffic control that he was having problems with the compass which made it difficult to maintain the assigned heading from air traffic control, and said he wanted to return to the airport.
About 30 seconds later, the pilot reported the engine wasn’t working. The report said the pilot told air traffic control that he wouldn’t be able to make it back to MYR and had found an off-field landing area.
Surveillance video captured the plane flying low near the trees but did not capture the entire accident due to a power surge when the plane hit a power line, the report said. The plane first hit a 40-foot-tall pine tree, then the power line, and then came to rest on a berm along a gravel roadway before catching on fire. Witnesses said they saw the plane but heard no engine noise.
Citing maintenance records found in the crash debris field, the report said the plane had just had an avionics upgrade at a Myrtle Beach maintenance facility. Work included removal of the vacuum system and the installation of two Garmin G5 instruments and a Garmin GFC-500 autopilot system.
The maintenance director said work on the engine included the removal of the vacuum pump and installation of a blanking plate on the vacuum pump drive pad.
“No record of the blanking plate installation was found in the logbook entry, nor was there a mention of an engine runup following completion of the work,” the report said.
