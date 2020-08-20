After months without shows due to COVID-19, Pirates Voyage in Myrtle Beach will reopen on Sept. 4.
“We are excited about being allowed to reopen on September 4 and to resume entertaining families with this unique show,” World Choice Investments, CEO Jim Rule said in a statement included with a news release. “The response to our dinner shows reopening in our other locations in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and Branson, Missouri has been very positive. We have a tremendous amount of experience with social distancing in and around our facilities as well as with best practice sanitation and safety procedures for our guests and employees.”
Pirates Voyage will be "observing social distancing, enhanced sanitation, and all other guidelines as provided by the CDC and state of South Carolina," the news release said.
The venue's show includes dinner and a show with acrobatics, pirate battles, live animals and "arial feats."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.